The Attitude That Distinguishes A True Leader, According To A Navy Seal

Being a leader is no walk in the park. With others counting on us, we often find ourselves questioning if we're actually doing a good job guiding our team.

Fortunately, retired U.S. Navy SEAL officer Jocko Willink might just have the answer. In an interview with psychologist Dr. Jordan B. Peterson, they discuss the one trait that truly makes a great leader.

The Attitude That Distinguishes A True Leader

What truly defines a leader isn't just how much better they are than you or how commanding they seem. It's all about their mindset.

True leaders acknowledge that there's always going to be someone better than them. However, the thought doesn't fill them with despair — it encourages them.

You see, leaders can admit to their faults and understand their need for development. "True leaders push themselves harder to improve," notes Willink.

They instill this mindset in others, urging their team to step-up in their training. They understand that to be better requires harder work.

And the best part about leaders is their ability to inspire other people. They don't just tell their team to do as they say.

Rather, they encourage their team to be better. They let their team know they have the potential to be even greater than themselves.

What More You Can Do To Up Your Leadership

So, what else can we do to ensure we are better leaders? Ottawa University highlights empathy as the top leadership skill necessary for improvement.

"To be empathetic isn't to be best friends," they write. Rather it is to be someone approachable and trustworthy.

Next, as a leader, it is important to listen to your team. As Ottawa University writes, "Hand in hand with empathy, a good leader values the input of his or her team members, wants to know what makes them tick, and helps them set and achieve career goals.”

And to develop your team is to understand how their roles interact. Understanding this concept can help you understand how to communicate effectively with your team.

"Don't forget to appreciate your team's contributions," says Ottawa University. Showing appreciation helps encourage others to work harder.

By using information and resources, you can also help empower your team to develop professionally. After all, providing resources for professional development is a crucial aspect of leading.

Finally, never take your frustration out on your team. Don't get mad at others for a failure to communicate properly on your part. Instead, sit down and find ways to improve moving forward.

Figure out what went wrong and the changes that are in your control. Call out employees who also made mistakes. And remember to keep it both respectful and professional.

Learning how to both handle failure and take responsibility with grace, is key to successful leading. It's important to understand that failure is a lesson that teaches us how to become better.

Leading isn't easy, but by incorporating these tips, you're sure to improve as a leader moving forward.

