To be a Zen master in life, you need to be non-judgmental; as a marriage and family therapist, it took me longer than I'd like to admit to figure that out.

Bringing a kind and non-judgmental attitude to your life helps clear and calm your mind as your thoughts and feelings settle. There are many research-based benefits to practicing a few basic mindfulness skills — even the American Psychological Association says that mindful meditation can change our brain in positive ways — and if you can master them, you'll feel more relaxed.

Here are a few brilliant ways to stay calm and zen without giving up control:

1. They're locked in and intentional about their thoughts

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Your intention refers to the goal you set for yourself and what you wish to pay attention to. You might choose to pay attention to your breath, to your surroundings, or to a feeling.

Mindfulness is the capacity to bring your attention back to your intention constantly. If any distractions (thoughts or feelings) arise, you can notice the distractions and gently set them aside as you bring your attention back to your intention.

You can do this with any task. You can do it during a "formal" mindfulness session where you can be lying down with your eyes closed and focused on something, or you can practice it throughout your day with any activity.

You can even be mindful while taking a bath, eating, or cooking. Simply pay attention to your whole experience.

For example, when you're in the bath, notice the smells and how your skin feels as you wash it. Notice each part of your body. Notice the temperature of the water and how it feels as it touches your skin. Notice the steam and how it feels as you inhale it.

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2. Zen masters cultivate an awareness of awareness

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An amazing capacity that only humans have is to be aware of awareness. This means being aware of what you are experiencing here and now.

Cultivating awareness of awareness, primarily through practices like mindfulness meditation, aims to train individuals to observe their thoughts, emotions, and bodily sensations in the present moment without judgment, thereby enhancing self-awareness and self-regulation. Try the following: Notice a thought, a feeling, or a sensation. Be aware of your awareness of this particular experience. Now, simply observe and accept what you are observing without wanting to change anything.

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3. They're able to gently turn off notifications and noise

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If you pay attention to your day, you can realize how we are bombarded with so many things that call your attention. Sometimes, we feel overwhelmed by all these distractions.

Mindfulness is the capacity to regulate what you pay attention to, as you are able to focus your attention on whatever you wish to attend to, according to your intention.

This skill will help you improve your concentration and memory and have general mental clarity. Here are a few mindfulness exercises and techniques you can do to practice:

Set your intention to pay attention.

Determine what you wish to pay attention to.

Notice everything about what you decided to pay attention to.

If any distractions arise, notice them, acknowledge them, and gently set them aside.

Bring your focus back to your intention.

Do these as many times as you wish and notice what happens when you're being mindful. Notice any changes in your sensations, emotions, thoughts, or feelings, and see if your mind is clearing up and if there is any sense of calmness.

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4. They train their brains to emotionally regulate themselves

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The more you practice mindfulness, the more your brain is able to regulate itself. You are creating and strengthening neural pathways that calm your mind.

Mindfulness helps decrease incidents where we get triggered, where intense emotions arise, and we might end up doing or saying things we later regret. Being mindful allows us to better regulate our emotions and be more present in the here and now.

Sometimes, we need a reminder or a key to help us go to our calm place; German researchers from the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg found that training your brain to be more emotionally regulated can lead to better mental health outcomes, particularly for folks struggling with anxiety and depression, or trauma-related issues.

Whenever you find that place inside of you, notice it and find a word or a color that better fits your experience of calmness. Notice the calmness throughout your body and choose a word like "calm" or a color like a blue light. Whenever you are doing anything, remind yourself to be mindful and say your word to yourself or imagine your color as you go back to that calm and clear place.

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5. People like this talk to themselves and others with gentleness and acceptance

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Have you ever noticed how you talk to yourself about yourself? We are our worst and harshest critics. We say things we would never say to anyone we love, but we say those things to ourselves.

Zen masters are aware that the key to mindfulness is being non-judgmental, accepting, kind, compassionate, and loving towards themselves. Rachel Goldsmith Turow, Professor in Population Health Science and Policy at Seattle University, agrees: "The most well-established technique for cultivating self-compassion is called loving-kindness meditation. To practice, you can find a comfortable position, and for at least five minutes, internally repeat phrases such as, 'May I be safe. May I be happy. May I be healthy. May I live with ease,'" she says.

See if you can connect with feelings of love and send them to yourself. Be gentle as you pay attention to your inner world, and notice your intention with kindness as you simply observe and accept.

For a week, try practicing compassion, kindness, and love towards yourself, a good friend, a neutral person, and a difficult person. Notice your experience as you are being kind, loving, and compassionate, and remember what it was like to be this way. Soon, you'll become the happy person you've always wanted to be.

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6. They're able to define their own mindfulness experience

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After practicing mindfulness for a week, see if you can define mindfulness in your own way. Focus specifically on being in the moment with an open and receptive attitude toward your own internal experience.

A study by the Association for Psychological Science found that key elements include nonjudgmental observation, attention to the present moment, and acceptance of whatever thought bubble pops up. It's about having the ability to deliberately direct and maintain focus on the present moment and notice distractions without getting caught up in them.

Pay close attention to physical sensations in the body, like breath, muscle tension, or bodily discomfort, without trying to change them. If you can be mindful of your experience of learning how to be mindful, notice it. I wish you much peace and clarity as you make mindfulness part of your way of being.

Dr. Carolina Castanos, PhD, is a marriage and family therapist who has appeared on Elite Daily, Fatherly, Cosmopolitan, and more.