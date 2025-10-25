The Art Of Being Upbeat: 4 Simple Habits Of Naturally Upbeat People

Studies show that we tell ourselves more than 25 negative messages within a 3-hour period. That is more than one negative thought every 7 minutes! It’s no wonder we lack self-confidence and balance in our lives.

The way you feel about yourself reflects out into the world. Changing your thinking can be a challenge. But remember, negative thinking is just a bad habit that can be broken. When you change the way you think about yourself to become a more upbeat type of person, the world will react to you differently.

Here are 4 simple habits of naturally upbeat people:

1. They flip their thinking

To stop the hamster wheel of negativity, you must course-correct your thinking. Write down your top three negative thoughts. Underneath each thought, replace it with a more self-serving message.

Repeatedly choosing positive and realistic thought patterns strengthens the neural pathways associated with optimism, making a positive outlook more automatic over time. Studies show that consciously replacing negative thoughts with positive ones reduces stress hormones

2. They remember feelings aren’t facts

PeopleImages / Shutterstock

Gretchen Hydo is a certified professional coach, keynote speaker, nationally syndicated advice columnist, and thought leader.