Applicant For A Dishwashing Job Shares ‘Nonsensical’ AI Trait Assessment They Were Forced To Complete

From scanning resumes to even conducting some interviews, AI has infiltrated the hiring process, and it will probably never be the same again. One job applicant had an interesting AI experience that’s a bit outside of the traditional box. (Although, when it comes to AI, is there really such a thing as traditional? I digress.)

This poor applicant was forced to complete what was described as a “trait assessment” that was very clearly and painfully not made by a human. They took to Reddit to share it with the internet.

Advertisement

The trait assessment consisted of images of different scenarios and questions about how the applicant would react.

In a post in the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit, the applicant shared screenshots they had taken of the AI trait assessment, along with a brief explanation. Or, at least the closest thing to an explanation they could offer.

“With some of these I could kind of guess what they’re trying to go for but others are completely nonsensical,” they said. “Love having a good chunk of my employment being at the mercy of however this yes-or-no slop decides to categorize me.”

Reddit

Advertisement

In a test called the “Traitify Assessment,” the applicant was presented with AI-generated images of different situations that were described with a word or phrase. The images were interesting, to say the least. Below each image were two buttons, “me” and “not me,” which the applicant could select depending on whether they felt it applied to them.

Like the Reddit user said, some of the assessment questions made a bit of sense. For example, one showed a person waving goodbye and walking out of their workplace with the phrase “no overtime.” It’s understandable that a workplace would want to know if you’re willing to work overtime.

Other questions weren’t quite so straightforward. One had an image of someone singing karaoke with the phrase “just for fun.” Another was labeled “fantasy” with a depiction of a knight rushing forward with a shield and sword in full armor. How that is relevant to any job is not clear.

Advertisement

To make matters even worse, the applicant shared what job they were applying for that had such a lengthy application process.

We’ve all heard horror stories of people applying to work the register at an ice cream shop only for the hiring manager to request an extensive, detailed resume. This is one of those situations. The applicant clarified in the comments on the post that they had to go to all of this trouble with imaginary scenarios and AI-generated images (in which all of the people had blue skin, I might add) for a dishwasher position. Yes, that’s right. An employer needed to know if they sang karaoke for fun to qualify as a dishwasher.

Reddit

In another comment, the applicant shared that the trait assessment was created by a company called Paradox. According to their website, they are the “AI assistant for all things hiring.” They also listed “Traitify Assessments” as one of their products. Apparently, they do pretty much everything that’s a part of the hiring process, just AI-style, with the help of their (fake) assistant Olivia.

Advertisement

Companies are using AI for hiring in increasing numbers, but there’s debate about whether or not this is a good thing.

The USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism reported that the company Predictive Hire (which sounds a bit like Paradox) said 55% of companies are investing in AI recruitment tools to make the process easier.

Reddit

Advertisement

Although companies like HR website HiBob said that AI will “enhance” human resources, the question remains of whether or not it’s smart to put a computer in charge of communicating with a human and deciding whether they are right for a job or not.

Without that human touch, errors could easily be made. Sadly, however, if it makes things easier and cheaper, businesses are going to use it, even if it doesn't actually yield the best person for the role.

Advertisement

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.