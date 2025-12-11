Anyone Making Under $80K A Year Can’t Afford To Live Comfortably In Any US State, According To The Numbers

Making under $80,000 a year was once considered stable enough to cover the cost of basic necessities, and even allow for fun experiences and outings, and, gasp, even saving a little. But it seems now, with the cost of living steadily increasing, to live comfortably in any state might mean that you need to be making way more at your job. Unfortunately, most jobs don't pay more.

A majority of Americans are not making a livable wage and are therefore drowning under the cost of everything, from groceries to rent. In a study conducted by SmartAsset, researchers examined the salary needed to live comfortably in each state, including the pre-tax income required for necessities, long-term savings, and a little extra disposable income, and how it has changed each year.

Anyone making under $80K a year can't afford to live comfortably in any US state.

According to SmartAsset, an individual in any given U.S. state needs about $5,844 more in earnings than last year to have a comfortable, sustainable budget, while working families of four need an additional $9,360.

This is based on the 50/30/20 budget rule, which recommends allocating 50% of your income to necessities, 30% to discretionary spending, and 20% to long-term goals like retirement savings or paying off debt.

Out of all the states, Hawaii is the most expensive for a single adult to live comfortably. It takes a single salary of $124,467 for a single adult to cover needs, wants, long-term savings, and income taxes. When it comes to states that are expensive for an entire family, Massachusetts takes the cake.

A total household income of $313,747 covers the projected short-term and long-term expenses for a family of four. The income needed for a single adult to live comfortably in Massachusetts is estimated at $120,141.

West Virginia is the only state where making exactly $80K is doable.

A single adult in West Virginia needs the least of any state, where an individual needs to be making exactly $80,829 to live comfortably. West Virginia maintains its ranking from last year, when a single adult needed $78,790.

However, families need the lowest income in Mississippi, where the 2025 household income needed is just $186,618 across two earners. The top five states where single adults need to make at least over $100,000 to live comfortably also include California and New York, whereas Arkansas, South Dakota, and Kentucky are among the states where people can earn between $80,000 to $85,000 to live comfortably.

Considering how quickly the cost of living is increasing, these numbers aren't really shocking, but they're definitely disheartening because a majority of Americans aren't making anywhere near this at their jobs. And so, by that definition, more and more people are most likely living below the poverty line.

Most Americans can't afford a minimal quality of life.

In 2023, about 11% of Americans officially lived in poverty, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Ludwig Institute for Shared Economic Prosperity put together their “Minimal Quality of Life Index,” which takes into account things like food and shelter, but also the cost of living a fulfilling life with a chance at upward mobility.

According to LISEP’s analysis, most Americans don’t meet that standard. In 2023, the bottom 60% of households by income fell well short of the threshold for a minimal quality of life. And that has a lot to do with wages not meeting the cost of things.

It's hard to find purpose and meaning when you work to simply pay your bills, and there's nothing that sparks joy. If you can't even save for retirement, it can feel even more bleak. But what's the solution? It seems obvious that if a person is working a full-time job, that salary should be able to sustain them, but the federally mandated minimum wage in the United States is $7.25 per hour. You know how much that is per year? $15,080 before taxes. As of January 1, 2025, the state with the highest mandated minimum wage is Washington, D.C., at $17.50 per hour, which comes out to about $36,400 per year before taxes.

With that knowledge, it's unsurprising that so many people are scrambling just to keep up. When the majority of households can't even afford food and housing, it becomes a systemic issue, not a personal one. This isn't about working hard and hustling.

