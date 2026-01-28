Angry Gamblers Threaten 4-Year-Old After Losing Money Because They Trusted Her NFL Predictions

Apparently, some sports gamblers actually have a beef with a toddler. That's because they decided to actually bet money based on some fun gameday predictions she made with her dad.

Reese Donatelli has gone viral for her adorable NFL predictions on her dad’s social media, and some people thought it would be a good idea to trust a 4-year-old’s intuition so much that they put money behind it. Needless to say, their bets didn't pan out. For reasons that are beyond my comprehension, some people take sports very seriously. For some, watching sports is more than just a fun way to pass the time. Instead, it’s also a chance to make some extra money through gambling.

Reese Donatelli’s family has received death threats because her NFL predictions haven’t been accurate.

Anthony Donatelli is a Southern California-based radio DJ, but more people probably know him for the series “Trust the Toddler,” which he regularly shares on his Instagram. For the series, Donatelli films his 4-year-old daughter, Reese, making predictions on which NFL team is going to win an upcoming game.

Donatelli told Los Angeles Times reporter Hannah Fry that it all started when he ordered miniature football helmets on Amazon to help Reese learn about his favorite sport. He noticed that when he put two different helmets on the table in front of her, she would pick one up and throw it, which gave him the idea that she could make predictions.

Reese has gotten a lot of attention for her cute videos, with the NFL sharing one on its official TikTok after she correctly predicted the Patriots would win against the Texans a little over a week ago. According to Fry, even Cardi B has taken notice. The rapper’s boyfriend plays for the Texans, and she mentioned Reese in an Instagram live, saying the “little white girl said we’re going to win.”

The problem is, Reese’s predictions are rarely accurate.

That’s why Cardi B assumed the Texans would win against the Patriots — because Reese usually picks the losing team. It’s a phenomenon that some NFL fans find hilarious. One, known as @lsychology830 on TikTok, posted a video explaining why. “This kid has accidentally become the most terrifying force in the NFL playoffs because every single team she picks to win loses,” they noted.

They went on to explain that what many people originally considered to be a “cute kid” making “lucky guesses” has turned into something more serious. “People aren’t calling it analytics anymore, they’re calling it a curse,” they said.

Apparently, some people took Reese’s picks seriously, and it cost them. Donatelli reported that his family has gotten death threats, and random fans have messaged him to let him know that they’re now seriously in debt.

“It’s nuts,” he said. “She’s obviously not an NFL analyst. She’s picking teams based on the color of her dress, or she’ll pick the Packers because she likes cheese.”

It seems ridiculous that people would take a kid’s predictions so seriously, but sports gambling is a big deal.

ESPN reported that the industry made a whopping $13.71 billion in revenue in 2024. Meanwhile, the Pew Research Center said that 22% of Americans said they participated in sports gambling in the last year. So, while it’s not like all that money came from a handful of wealthy individuals, it was a pretty slim minority that was involved, so you can imagine how big those bets were.

Tima Miroshnichenko | Pexels

Interestingly, 43% of adults in the U.S. also think the legality of sports gambling is “a bad thing for society.” Maybe one too many people were scorned by bad bets, or maybe people just realized that putting money into something that’s supposed to be fun takes all of the enjoyment out of it.

The TikTok pointed out that “sports fans are famously superstitious,” which could be part of the reason why so many have depended on Reese’s predictions for their bets. But there’s simply no logic behind it. As her dad said, she’s just a little girl picking out which helmet she likes best. Anything that happens after that is a coincidence. Her family shouldn’t receive death threats just because she made some cute videos for social media.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.