Airbnb Host Charges Guest 'Damages' For Makeup Smudges On Pillowcases And Towels

At one time, Airbnb was the perfect alternative to the traditional hotel, with cheaper rates and endless options. Now, however, it seems there is always an issue, from overbearing hosts to hidden fees.

One Airbnb guest was shocked to receive an outrageous charge for alleged "damages" — stains she believes could easily be removed with a quick wash cycle.

The Airbnb guest was charged for leaving make-up smudges on pillowcases and small towels.

"After our recent stay, I received a 'damage' claim from the host claiming that some special laundering is required to clean up makeup stains from pillow covers and a small towel," the guest shared in the r/Airbnb subreddit.

As a host herself, the Redditor was stunned by this unexpected charge.

“We literally just slept after coming from an event,” she wrote. "I've hosted for a couple of years myself and have never charged any guest for this kind of stuff, since I kind of expected this as 'normal use.'"

“I do not want to pay for this since I believe it's ridiculous for a host to use white fabric if they can't deal with some makeup," she added.

Most commenters agreed that the host's charge was unnecessary

“Charging extra after the stains came out is wild. Talk about penny-pinching,” one Redditor wrote.

“You’re in hospitality. That’s the cost of doing business," another commenter noted. "Imagine if hotels tried to pull this. If you can’t handle the cost of replacing a pillowcase then you shouldn’t be hosting."

Airbnb offers 'damage protection' to reimburse hosts for certain damages caused by guests.

It seems the host will be fine, even if this guest refuses to pay for the stained linen.

"Host damage protection, part of AirCover for Hosts, reimburses Hosts up to $3 million in the rare event your place or belongings are damaged by a guest during an Airbnb stay," the Airbnb help center details.

They specifically mention reimbursement for "extra cleaning services in certain cases, like removing stains left by guests."

The first step of the reimbursement process is documenting the issue and filing a request with the guest — as this host did.

"Your guest will have 24 hours to respond to the request," the site states. "If they don’t respond, pay partially, or decline payment, you’ll be able to submit a reimbursement request under Host damage protection. Airbnb Support will then step in and review the request."

The Redditor shared in a comment that they did, in fact, decline the charge, so it seems the rest will be up to Airbnb Support.

More often than not, make-up smudges come out after a cycle in the wash using regular laundry detergent and do not require additional cleaning services. If an Airbnb host wants to keep their linens clean of stains, it may be wise to invest in colored sheets and towels that will conceal any residue guests unintentionally leave behind.

At the same time, guests should keep in mind that they are staying in someone else’s home and treat their belongings with respect.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.