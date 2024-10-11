Sometimes, your autonomic nervous system becomes dysregulated, leaving you in a state of chronic stress with uncomfortably high cortisol levels. You may not even realize how stressed you are, but your body always feels it — and demonstrates it through various behaviors.

Meredith Louden, an insomnia coach and content creator, helps individuals tackle their insomnia, overactive minds, and anxiety by suggesting helpful tips and tricks. She recently shared a video highlighting some of the common signs that indicate an addiction to stress.

"Chronic stress, a.k.a. high cortisol, can wreak havoc on your mind and body," Louden explained. "These are the 'subtle' symptoms that your body is crying out for help!"

Here are 7 things you didn't realize you do because you're addicted to stress, according to an insomnia coach.

1. You think of things to do as soon as you sit down

If you find that the moment you finally sit down for a break, your mind is full of endless other tasks you need to get done, this signifies an underlying addiction to stress.

You likely struggle to allow yourself to rest, and your mind frequently races through all the tasks you need to complete — whether urgent or not.

These restless habits hurt you physically, mentally, and emotionally. This behavior is due to a common brain pattern in which the brain’s emotional and fear centers are overactive, causing you to force yourself to stay busy to distract your mind from anxious thoughts.

2. You struggle to fall asleep and wake up throughout the night

You might struggle to fall and stay asleep for myriad reasons, from your diet and caffeine intake to your bedtime routine. However, an overactive nervous system also contributes to a lack of restful sleep. Your mind may be “tired but wired” before bed, inhibiting your ability to get the rest you crave.

In a separate video, Louden offered tips to get rid of insomnia naturally. She informed individuals that the brain already knows how to sleep — they need to retrain their minds to shift from an active state to a more relaxed one by reawakening the neural pathways in their brains that allow them to calm down at night.

3. You feel a sense of urgency to get things done quickly

Whether doing laundry, cooking, or washing dishes, you may feel pressured to complete tasks as fast as possible, further enhancing your sympathetic nervous system’s overactive state.

We all want to get these dreaded chores done and over with. However, it’s important to remember that the only way to calm your nerves is to physically slow down.

When you catch yourself engaging in this behavior, remember there is no rush, despite how you might feel. Take some deep breaths, slow down, and assure yourself that everything will be done in time.

4. You constantly check your phone for notifications

fizkes | Shutterstock

Another sign you’re addicted to stress is compulsively checking your phone.

Because our brains release dopamine when we check our phones, we feel motivated to take action. However, this dopamine release is temporary and leads to a comedown, triggering a need for more dopamine, resulting in a constant cycle of checking our phones.

This can develop into an unhealthy obsession, depleting our natural dopamine, especially when certain notifications and emails trigger additional stress or anxiety.

5. Everything always feels rushed

If you frequently feel rushed and overwhelmed when getting dressed and trying to leave the house, your sympathetic nervous system is likely stuck in overdrive, making simple tasks feel stressful.

This unnecessary sense of urgency only adds more stress to your life, but you can change this. If you're always running late, be mindful of how to avoid this, like setting earlier alarms to have more time for a peaceful morning routine. This, in turn, will help you feel restored and recharged for the day, maintaining productivity without the need to rush.

6. You feel guilty for not being productive

Experiencing guilt for a lack of productivity, or "productivity shame," is a familiar experience for many. Having trained your mind to adapt to a busy work and family schedule, once you finally have a quiet moment, you may not know how to unwind and relax, likely due to an overactive mind.

Remember, your worth is not determined by how much you accomplish in a day. Without adequate rest, your stress will only worsen, so taking time to decompress is actually incredibly productive.

7. You schedule plans every weekend

Making weekend plans, like going to a yoga class, hitting the grocery store, or getting brunch with a friend, is obviously not inherently bad. But we all need an occasional no-plans day.

This can be particularly challenging for those who prefer a routine schedule to get things done, but some days are simply meant for rest. Even if you feel guilty for having a do-nothing day, it will restore your energy and increase your productivity for the following week.

As it turns out, a well-rested brain is better at concentrating, processing information, making smart choices, and thinking creatively without the additional stress weighing over you.

Untreated stress is damaging to your mind and body.

According to Yale Medicine, chronic stress materializes as insomnia, aches and pains, a lack of energy, cloudy thinking, emotional withdrawal, and increased alcohol and drug use. It can also interfere with productivity and relationships and even lead to heart disease, addiction, and other mood disorders.

So, if you notice yourself relating to the aforementioned behaviors, put effort into regulating your nervous system through exercise, meditation, a healthy diet, and other stress-reduction skills. Remember not to take yourself too seriously, as everything in life is temporary, and taking the present moment for granted would be a waste.

