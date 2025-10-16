Science Says Avoiding Screens For A Day Will Not Reset Your Dopamine, But These 4 Activities Will

By now, we've all heard it: Taking a "dopamine detox" from screens can do wonders to rest our brains by rebalancing our levels of dopamine, making us feel more in control of our psyches and reducing stress, anxiety, and even depression.

But is it true? According to one new study, the so-called "dopamine detox" trend doesn't have a whole lot of merit. And not only that, but it's come to overshadow a handful of other practices that not only manage dopamine better, but have longer-lasting effects.

4 activities that will actually give you a better 'dopamine detox' than avoiding screens:

"Dopamine Detox" has become a hot online trend for overcoming the ills of screen addiction, all with a deceptively simple premise: Taking breaks from screens or even just "raw-dogging" flights with no screens of any kind can "detox" your brain from dopamine, the neurotransmitter that governs pleasure, reward, and motivatio,n and which is heavily involved in addiction.

Seems reasonable enough, right? You avoid the thing you're addicted to, the addictive mechanism is cut off, and you're "detoxed" from its effects. But the science so far says there's really not much of anything to this. (Note: This research pertains to adults. Kids are a whole other ball of wax when it comes to the impacts of screens!)

For starters, dopamine is a necessary neurotransmitter we actually need to function, not some poison that needs shedding. But the idea of "detoxing" from dopamine is alluring, especially because when people try it, they do usually notice changes, especially negative ones like craving the very screens they've just given up!

That mechanism is very real. But there's a major distinction missing from all this viral discourse: Scientists say it's not so much that we're getting MORE dopamine that is the problem, but rather that we're getting dopamine hits so OFTEN and so QUICKLY.

It basically overwhelms the system, which is why scientists say replacing "fast dopamine" with one (or all) of these four "slow dopamine" activities will not only help ease screentime overstimulation but also yield lasting, more complete results.

1. Exercise

Alena Ozerova | Canva Pro

Right, not everyone's idea of a fun hobby. But it can be as simple as just going for a regular walk. No need to become an Olympic powerlifter. But physical exercise not only helps boost and manage dopamine, but also levels of norepinephrine and serotonin, too, much like antidepressants do. The difference, again, is that it does so in natural doses in a natural rhythm rather than the bombardment that doomscrolling provides.

2. Creative projects

Mehmet Turgut Kirkgoz | Pexels | Canva Pro

Whether it's painting, gardening, knitting, or bonsai trimming, creative projects and dopamine have a beneficial push-pull relationship. Creative projects provide pleasure that releases dopamine, and creativity is enhanced by that release. So not only will sitting down to draw make your brain feel better, but your drawing will, in turn, improve, too.

3. Face-to-face interaction

ferrantraite | Getty Images Signature | Canva Pro

Not to be all "touch grass" about it, but go touch grass. Science has long known that face-to-face interactions tell the brain to release dopamine, giving us all kinds of positive benefits.

But much like with creative projects, it has a knock-on effect. It makes us want to go out and interact even more. If you're the introverted, socially anxious type, gritting your teeth and stepping outside your comfort zone that first time just might be the key to coming out of your shell long-term.

4. Learning new skills

anontae | Canva Pro

Whether it's a language class, a martial art, or a baking course, learning new skills has been shown to not only boost dopamine and other helpful neurotransmitters, but it has also been found to be protective against conditions like dementia down the road. Feeling better AND securing better future brain health? Doomscrolling could never!

The fact is, putting down the screens is good, but in our current tech-centric world, it's next to impossible for any length of time. Instead, put down your phone when you can and consider adopting one or all of these "slow dopamine" activities instead.

John Sundholm is a writer, editor, and video personality with 20 years of experience in media and entertainment. He covers culture, mental health, and human interest topics.