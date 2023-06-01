50 Inspirational Pride Month Quotes — Because Love Is Love

June is LGBT Pride Month, so celebrate and commemorate the tremendous strides that LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning), intersex, asexual, and everyone else) people have made history with our collection of the very best Pride quotes.

Pride Month is held every June to commemorate the Stonewall Riots of 1969, and while it celebrates the progress the LGBTQIA+ community has made, it also serves to commemorate the community's tragic losses and far too many hate crimes.

Pride Month serves as a reminder that everyone should be equal no matter their sexuality or gender. We think of the strong and proud men, women, trans men, trans women, and non-binary people of the LGBTQIA community and how they inspire us in the continuing fight for greater equality and freedoms.

However you plan to celebrate this month, you can begin the festivities with the best pride month quotes.

50 Inspirational Pride Month Quotes, Sayings and Instagram Captions

1. "If Harry Potter taught us anything, it's that no one should live in a closet."

2. "Surround yourself with tacos. Not negativity."

3. "The beauty of standing up for your rights is others see you standing and stand up as well." — Cassandra Duffy

4. “Equality means more than passing laws. The struggle is really won in the hearts and minds of the community, where it really counts.” — Barbara Gittings

5. "Never ever apologize for who you love"

6. "She is the gold at the end of the rainbow."

7. "I've been embraced by a new community. That's what happens when you're finally honest about who you are; you find others like you." — Chaz Bono

8. "Love is too beautiful to be hidden in the closet."

9. "One day we won't have to 'come out of the closet.' We'll just say we are in love and that will be all that matters."

10. "Human rights are not optional."

11. "We should indeed keep calm in the face of difference, and live our lives in a state of inclusion and wonder at the diversity of humanity." — George Takei

12. “Marriage is a language of love, equality, and inclusion.” — Evan Wolfson

13. "You say 'be straight.' I say 'taste the rainbow'."

14. “Hope will never be silent.” — Harvey Milk

15. "What is straight? A line can be straight, or a street, but the human heart, oh, no, it's curved like a road through mountains.” — Tennessee Williams

16. “We are powerful because we have survived.” — Audre Lorde

17. "When you reduce life to black and white, you never see rainbows."

18. “I believe that telling our stories, first to ourselves and then to one another and the world, is a revolutionary act.” — Janet Mock

19. "I am a strong, black, lesbian woman. Every single time I say it, I feel so much better." — Brittney Griner

20. “There will not be a magic day when we wake up and it’s now okay to express ourselves publicly. We make that day by doing things publicly until it’s simply the way things are.” — Tammy Baldwin

21. "Straight? Nah."

22. “Personally, coming out was one of the most important things I’ve ever done, lifting from my shoulders the millstone of lies that I hadn’t even realized I was carrying.” — Sir Ian McKellen

23. “I want to do the right thing and not hide anymore. I want to march for tolerance, acceptance, and understanding. I want to take a stand and say, 'Me, too.'" — Jason Collins

24. “Being gay isn’t something you choose, but you do face choices about whether and how to discuss it.” — Pete Buttigieg

25. "I hate the word homophobia. It's not a phobia. You're not scared. You're an a------" — Morgan Freeman

26. “The single best thing about coming out of the closet is that nobody can insult you by telling you what you’ve just told them.” — Rachel Maddow

27. “Who would give a law to lovers? Love is unto itself a higher law.” — Boethius

28. “Love doesn’t care how much money you have. It doesn’t care who your parents are. It doesn’t care if you’re gay, straight, or transgender.” — Rumer Willis

29. "Whoever tries to bring us down is already below us."

30. “We are not actually equal – humanity – if we are not allowed to freely love one another.” — Lady Gaga

31. “When all Americans are treated as equal, no matter who they are or whom they love, we are all more free.” — Former U.S. President, Barack Obama

32. “I believe that marriage isn’t between a man and a woman; but between love and love.” — Frank Ocean

33. "Being straight was my phase."

34. “There’s nothing wrong with you. There’s a lot wrong with the world you live in.” — Chris Colfer

35. "We are both the girl in the relationship. That's kind of the point."

36. “Everybody’s journey is individual. You fall in love with a boy, you fall in love with a boy. The fact that many Americans consider it a disease says more about them than it does about homosexuality.” — James Baldwin

37. "Love is love."

38. "I'd choose hell over a homophobic heaven" — Desmond Tutu

39. “You look ridiculous if you dance. You look ridiculous if you don’t dance. So you might as well dance.” — Gertrude Stein

40. "Keep calm and love who you want."

41. "Love is a human experience, not a political statement."

42. “I was not ladylike, nor was I manly. I was something else altogether. There were so many different ways to be beautiful.” — Michael Cunningham

43. "Homophobia has a cure: Education."

44. "I am the rainbow sheep of my family."

45. "This world would be a whole lot better if we just made an effort to be less horrible to one another." — Elliot Page

46. "Don't ever be afraid to show off your true colors."

47. "If I could have chosen to be gay or straight, I think I would have simply chosen to be happy." — Kevin Kidwell

48. "I think being gay is a blessing, and it's something I am thankful for every single day." — Anderson Cooper

49. "The only choice I made was to be myself."

50. "Do you like boys or girls? Yes."

