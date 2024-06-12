Woman Says The ‘Normies’ Need To Put The ‘Nerds’ & ‘Weird Theatre Kids’ From High School Back In Their Place — ‘Why Are We Scared Of These Massive Losers?’

A woman has caused a bit of an uproar online after claiming that there needs to be a place for others in society who may not fall under the "normies" umbrella.

In a TikTok video, Lilly Gaddis, who's recently gained a bit of notoriety for a highly controversial moment where she used a slur unapologetically, showed her true colors once again, but this time with a bone to pick against the "nerds" and "losers."

She claimed that 'normies' need to put the 'nerds' and 'weird theater kids' from high school back in their place.

Gaddis' video was reposted by another content creator named Mandy, who reacted to the harsh and out-of-pocket opinion, pointing out that Gaddis is a perfect example of the adults who were once bullies of others in high school.

"So, all those nerds in high school, like the weird theater kids and the anime people. You know who I'm talking about, the people we didn't hang out with, so they've grown up now, and they're the ones making the laws," Gaddis said. She explained that these people in high school are now the Mark Zuckerbergs and the Anthony Faucis of the world.

She labeled them as "dorks" and "nerds" who never "got laid in high school" and are seemingly taking out the chip on their shoulder for the "normies" by being in positions of power. Gaddis announced that it was time to "stand up" to these people and show them we're no longer scared.

Exactly what we should be scared about... well, that remained unclear considering her assessment of how the Zuckerbergs and Faucis of the world treat regular people just isn't true at all.

However, Gaddis doubled down, saying, "They were massive losers in high school, and they're massive losers now. It's time to put the nerds back in their place."

It's extremely exhausting when "popular" people who peaked in high school can't seem to let go of that mentality even in adulthood. There's nothing wrong with being a "nerd," especially if it's someone who's intelligent and successful in their careers.

Just because you can no longer find the same gratification from life as you were able to in high school because you simply weren't nice to anyone and found that being mean was much more enjoyable doesn't give you the right to demean and belittle others who have managed to find success and fulfillment through their own passions. Being a bully, no matter how old you are, isn't attractive or funny. It's downright shameful and embarrassing.

Gaddis was previously criticized for defending her use of the 'n' word in another video.

Gaddis, who identifies as a "tradwife," had filmed herself cooking in her kitchen while talking about one of her friend's husbands. In the video, Gaddis casually referred to him as a "broke [expletive] [n-word slur]" in a slight Southern twang, which meant that she'd probably used that word in multiple other conversations without hesitation.

Her TikTok account was eventually taken down, but Gaddis showed zero remorse for offending an entire community and instead used her newfound viral fame to reshare posts from right-wing influencers who pointed out that she has a right to "free speech."

However, what some of those right-wing influencers, Gaddis included, don't seem to realize about free speech is that it doesn't quite work as an argument against people using verbal bigoted hate, including slurs.

Only in America can you use racism as a strategy to get fired from a job and grift into right-wing media for better employment. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/v9iKcBPXla — Mr. Christopher (@iamalmostlegend) June 12, 2024

Gaddis, who was a marketing and sales manager at Rophe of the Carolinas, a home healthcare company for the elderly and disabled in Wilmington, NC, was fired from her position after the company caught wind of the remarks she'd made on social media. Despite those repercussions, Gaddis wasn't phased. She wrote in a post to X, "Thanks black community for helping launch my new career in conservative media! You all played your role well like the puppets you are."

Gaddis claimed that "everyone wants to be a victim" and that racism isn't a huge problem in this country. She claimed that her comment was taken out of context even though she said, with her chest, the n-word, and then not only refused to apologize but stood behind that choice.

The n-word isn't just some phrase that anyone can say, especially people who are not Black. It's a word that has a heavy and brutal history behind it that the Black community has reclaimed for our own, and nowhere in that reclamation is there room for non-Black individuals to use it.

It's truly an American feat that you can say a racial slur in a video, and instead of being held accountable, opportunities to become even more famous suddenly arise. It's exhausting, and people like Gaddis aren't as insightful as they want to believe they are.

