Woman Tells The Story Of How She Got Revenge On Her 6th Grade Bully — Her Teacher

Taking her TikTok followers around the house while she cleans, a woman named Jozie told the story about how she got revenge on her 6th-grade bully when she was in middle school.

According to Pacer’s National Bullying Prevention Center, approximately one out of every five students reported being bullied — but you don’t normally expect the teacher to be the one doing the bullying.

She claims that she was bullied by her middle school teacher.

“When I was in 6th grade, I got revenge on my bully, but plot twist, my bully was my English and History teacher, Mrs. Barr,” she explains to her 112,000 followers. “Yeah I’m using her name, I don’t care.”

According to Verywell Family, “research shows about 15 percent of children are likely to be targeted by teachers.” A mere 2% of middle school students reported being bullied by their teachers, but by the time they reach adulthood, 93% of students identified at least one teacher in their school as a bully.

Jozie, among the 2% of reported incidents, tells the story of how she was bullied by Mrs. Barr.

“One time, we had an assembly and a few of me and my classmates were late,” she starts. “We were in the very back of the group and we just got to the class like, 5 minutes late.”

“She made us stand outside for another 5 minutes, brought us in, stood us in the front, and just berated us. Yelled at us for a while.”

She explains how this teacher just seemed to have a “vendetta” out for every single person in the class, how she was mean for absolutely no reason.

“I was crying, but I knew. I knew that she was wrong,” Jozie continues. “I stood there, and I was like ‘No, we were in the very back of the line. We couldn’t have gotten here on time.’”

After standing up to her, Jozie claims that, out of embarrassment, Mrs. Barr told them to sit down and didn’t say another word — this, however, was only one instance out of many, so Jozie decided that at the end of the year, she would get revenge.

Jozie explains how she got revenge on her teacher for bullying her.

“So at the end of the year, after all of this horrible s--t, I got a whim,” she explains. “I was like, ‘you know what, I’m going to write her a note, I just want to tell her how I feel.’”

She explains that, as a 12-year-old, her feelings were hurt, and wanted to make sure she knew her feelings were hurt. A letter at the end of the year would be the perfect way to do that.

“So I told her that. How much she hurt my feelings, that I thought she was a bad teacher, and that she should retire,” she explains, “and I found out from my mom recently, that she did!”

Her old teacher retired a year or two later, and although there’s no way to find out whether or not Jozie’s letter was the catalyst for Mrs. Barr to realize she hated kids, it’s fun to think that she had the power to do that.

“All I want to say is, Mrs. Barr, you bullied an autistic child, and I hope you feel good about that,” she finished her TikTok video, sarcastically telling her teacher that she should feel good about that.

A report from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) claims that students with special needs are far more likely to get bullied than their non-disabled peers, making Jozie’s case all the more sinister.

