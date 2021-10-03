Wife Of Man On Ventilator With COVID-19 Refuses To Allow Him To Be Given Vaccinated Blood

A woman’s 52-year-old unvaccinated husband landed in the hospital from severe Covid symptoms last month and needed to be placed in the ICU with a ventilator and ECMO.

Her tweets about the tragic situation reveal her refusal to let doctors administer provided much-needed care, for fear he would receive vaccinated blood.

After a month-long fight, her husband passed away from the virus, she claims this wasn’t because he was unvaccinated.

The woman’s original tweet claimed that she was starting her own personal blood drive for her husband because blood banks weren’t separating vaccinated blood from the unvaccinated blood.

“Blood Banks DO NOT separate blood as vaxed/unvaxxed,” she tweeted, “do your research!!!!! We should have a choice!”

I am currently organizing my own private blood drive for my UNVACCINATED husband who is in ICU in a ventilator & ECMO because the Blood Banks DO NOT separate blood as vaxed/unvaxxed- do your research!!!!! We should have a choice! — GmaHotSauce (@GolfMamaMia) August 10, 2021

Vaccines do not circulate in the blood.

After a growing amount of reports that unvaccinated patients are refusing blood transfusions, the American Red Cross has had to answer questions regarding how the Covid-19 vaccines work and how they affect your blood.

Officials said they’ve had to reassure clients that a Covid-19 vaccine, which is injected into a muscle or the layer of skin below, doesn’t circulate in the blood.

“While the antibodies that are produced by the stimulated immune system in response to vaccination are found throughout the bloodstream, the actual vaccine components are not,” Jessa Merrill, the Red Cross director of biomedical communications, said in an email.

To combat Covid-19 vaccine misinformation, the CDC has released an article on their website that clarifies how vaccines work.

Put simply, when the vaccine is administered to the cells in your muscle, they are given instructions to create a protein that your immune system will learn to identify and attack with the antibodies mentioned by Merrill.

Even though some of these antibodies may be transferred during the transfusion, they do not contain any of the vaccine components nor do they give any protection against the virus.

The FDA, which has approved the Covid-19 vaccine, has deemed it safe for blood establishments to continue transfusing blood from those who have taken the vaccine.

“It is imperative that healthy individuals continue to donate blood and blood components, including Source Plasma,” they said in their article.

The research that does matter, is the research that proves the Covid vaccine is reliable for preventing hospitalizations and deaths among those who show symptoms.

According to multiple studies done by the CDC, those who are not fully vaccinated are more than 10x more likely to be hospitalized and 11 times more likely to die of the virus.

The woman claims her husband was denied Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine.

A follow-up tweet from the woman claimed that her husband had been “denied early treatment with drugs that ACTUALLY WORK like Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine!!!”

My 50 yr old husband died 2 days ago not from not being vaccinated- he died because he was denied early treatment with drugs that ACTUALLY WORK like Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine!!! Rendesivir DOES NOT WORK, but will destroy your kidneys!!! STOP THE FUCKING LIES!!!! — GmaHotSauce (@GolfMamaMia) September 3, 2021

The CDC and FDA have not approved either ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine as potential treatments for the Covid-19 virus and have actually warned against using them to treat it.

Misinformation on the Covid vaccine approved by the FDA has been spreading since its conception, but this is one of the cases where it truly becomes harmful and led to someone’s death.

Experts have said that up to 70% of the country's blood supply is now coming from donors who have either already received the vaccine or have had the virus.

The FDA also assures the public that “respiratory viruses, in general, are not known to be transmitted by blood transfusion,” and that there are no reports of blood-transfusion transmitted cases of Covid.

