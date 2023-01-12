Woman Watches 'The Fault In Our Stars' & Realizes Her Wife Has Been Falsely Basing Her Life On The Book

Life often imitates fiction, but for one woman, her wife’s life was too close to a fictional story to actually be true.

TikTok user @yayakampen posted a stitch video made with YA author John Green’s announcement that his book "The Fault In Our Stars" celebrated its 11th anniversary on January 11th, 2023.

In her post, Yaya congratulated Green for 11 years of "The Fault In Our Stars" but shared that her relationship with the book, and the movie of the same name, is a little more contentious.

Yaya's ex-wife modeled her false life off 'The Fault In Our Stars.'

"The Fault In Our Stars" follows the romance between two teenagers who meet at a cancer support group.

The narrator of the novel, Hazel Lancaster, has stage 4 thyroid cancer that’s metastasized into her lungs. Hazel’s love interest, Augustus, is afflicted with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer.

In 2014, a film of the best-selling book was released.

The popular adaptation starred Shailene Woodley as Hazel and Ansel Elgort as Augustus.

Filming herself sitting in her car, Yaya spoke directly to John Green, stating “your book actually completely changed my life twice, in the weirdest way possible.”

She went on to say that while the novel The Fault In Our Stars came out in 2012, she didn’t learn anything about it until 2014, when the movie version came out.

“At the time, I was married to someone who was dying of terminal bone cancer,” she explained. “She had only a few months left to live.”

She went on to say that she thought the story was “very poignant.”

But as Yaya watched the movie, she realized the storyline was almost exactly the same as her wife’s life story.

She noted that she and her wife hadn’t known each other for very long before they got married, “because she was dying of cancer.”

“I thought, ‘This is just too close,’” said Yaya of the similarities between her wife’s cancer and the plot of "The Fault In Our Stars."

“So I went back, read your book, and even the phrases that you used, she would use on the daily,” Yaya addressed Green directly.

“So it was your story that inspired her to fake terminal bone cancer.”

Yaya stated that watching the movie inspired by Green’s story gave her “the first alarm bells to prove that [her wife] was lying about having terminal bone cancer.”

“Don’t worry, she’s still alive and well today,” Yaya said about her former wife.

“I guess, thank you,” Yaya said. “Anyway, congrats.”

Yaya’s TikTok has been viewed 2.5 million times and has over 500,000 likes. She utilized the hashtags #munchausensyndrome and #factictiousdisorder.

“Lol, great story tho, really had me believing,” she captioned the video.

Yaya is no longer with her wife, because of her lies about having terminal bone cancer. One can only hope Yaya’s quality of life improved after the divorce.

