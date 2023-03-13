Woman Spots Her Late Husband In A Video Filmed 'Last Week' At A Local Restaurant — 9 Years After His Passing

A woman from the UK named Lucy Watson had a severe case of déjà vu when she was scrolling through her Facebook timeline and stumbled upon a video from Spice Cottage — an Indian restaurant that she and her late husband would frequent in West Sussex.

In the advertisement for the eating establishment, she spotted a man who looked awfully familiar — her husband, Harry. There he was, sitting at the table, eating his favorite meal, across from his son, Alex.

The only problem was, her husband tragically passed away nine years ago.

The woman saw her late husband in a recent video from their favorite restaurant.

The promo video for Spice Cottage was posted on January 16, 2023, but a few days later. After watching the video 30 times, Watson commented on the video asking for some clarification.

“How old is the footage? My late husband and his son are on the first shot and he died in 2014??” she asked. Their response made things a whole lot weirder, saying “Hi Lucy Watson, sorry to hear this. This footage was recorded last week.”

Last week? But how could that be possible if Harry was sitting right there in front of his son Alex eating his favorite chicken korma? It’s been nine years since he passed away, so surely, Watson must just be mistaken.

According to Lucy, she and her husband used to frequent the restaurant so she believes he would go there and is sure that it must be him in the video.

Spice Cottage, however, responded to her claims and tried to clear up some confusion.

On January 24, 2023, one of the restaurant’s managers responded to Watson’s claims and explained how they had proof that it was a newly shot video.

“I run the social media side of the business and recorded a promotional video to portray our new wooden tables and interior refurbishment,” Bodrul Islam wrote. “The refurbishment was completed in early January 2023 and the promotional video highlights these changes. All videos used in the video were recorded w/c 9th January 2023.”

“Before January 2023, all of our tables were covered by white and red cloths, henceforth it is evident this footage is recent.”

Well thank you, Mr. Islam, but that might’ve only made things worse. Now, the only explanation for how Watson’s late husband could have recently been eating at this restaurant was that he faked his death and is actually still alive and enjoying his chicken korma. At least, that’s what all of the people online following this debacle believe.

Harry’s son, Alex, came out and subscribed to Watson’s theory (that she has stuck to the entire time) that the video footage was old.

His father could not have faked his death because he was very ill in his final days and had lost a ton of weight so he wouldn’t have looked as he did in the video.

So now, the internet is wondering what’s going on. Thankfully, Spice Cottage was able to follow up with the story and secure an answer to ease everyone’s mind.

Spice Cottage confirmed that the man in the video is not Lucy’s husband.

On January 30, 2023, the Indian restaurant posted a photo to Facebook of one of the managers standing with another customer — the man everyone believed to be Watson’s late husband and Alex’s father.

“The photo below is our customer that was captured in one of our recent promo video. We can confirm he is not Lucy’s husband,” they wrote in the caption. “As much as we wish our curries bring people out of kormas, unfortunately, this was not the case.”

Although it may not be the most satisfying end, it was definitely the most logical. Watson believed that it was her husband, but it was highly unlikely that they would be reusing 9-year-old footage in order to promote their establishment. Not to mention how unlikely faking your death would have been.

Spice Cottage thanked all of the people who have “cumin” to their restaurant as a result of all the buzz, and claimed that if others were ever in the neighborhood, then they should “pop in” as there is “never a dhall moment” when you eat with them.

Isaac Serna-Diez is an Assistant Editor who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Keep up with his rants about current events on his Twitter.