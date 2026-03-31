Woman Who Attended Barbie Dream Fest Explains Why She’s ‘Grateful’ For The Event Others Are Comparing To Fyre Fest

A huge Barbie fan confessed that, despite Barbie Dream Fest not being what she anticipated, she was actually "grateful" to have been able to attend the event that most have called disastrous.

For many Barbie lovers, Barbie Fest was their ultimate dream. The three-day convention at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was supposed to be a celebration of the iconic doll. But photos and videos from attendees told a completely different story, and now many people are comparing it to the infamous Fyre Fest that ended in disaster.

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A woman who attended Barbie Fest explains why she's 'grateful' for the event.

"I'm coming in hot with an unpopular opinion about a Barbie Dream Fest fiasco situation," Mackenzie began in her TikTok video about the convention. "First of all, the event itself was a little bit of a dumpster fire, we all know. I don't know whose fault it was. Also, I don't care. It's none of my business. However, can I tell you how many amazing people I met there?"

#insideedition ♬ original sound - Mackenzie @freedom_barbie ⚠️TRIGGER WARNING⚠️❤️‍🩹First, I want to acknowledge that there were many families and businesses who were put out by the cost associated with this event. 💌My frustration stems from the email I got from @insideedition with an empathetic apology for my PRESUMED “disappointment” when I had already shared that, although the event was not as advertised, I decided to lean into my gratitude and the amazing people I got to meet, the friendships, opportunities and connections. Their email specifically stated they were looking for people who attended the event and were met with disappointment.WE GET IT.It wasn’t great.But to sensationalize it and ONLY talk to people negatively impacted, you’re perpetuating anger and making sure that people STAY pissed off. Why not find people who were able to look at it as a positive experience DESPITE the bad event?Let’s sensationalize finding the GOOD in things and maybe encourage people to find the gratitude beyond poor experiences? What happens when the young girls at Girls Inc hear about how bad it was? Are they going to be influenced by the negativity and feel less confident in their program? And what about the vendors that paid good money to be there? Everyone just started discouraging everyone to come which ultimately affected the vendors and small businesses.🤷🏼‍♀️ #Look , I don’t expect anyone to be particularly happy.We all thought we’d be getting a different experience.But what if this one event, regardless how bad, inspired ONE person, or changed ONE person’s life?Everyone is entitled to their own feelings and ACTUAL humans died on actual battlefields to give you the right to complain.👀But you have a CHOICE to find the good in things and find inspiration instead of perpetuating the obviously negative.I’m so grateful for the people I met and the inspiration I found.I hope you find your gratitude also. 💋 #barbiedreamfest

She explained that she met some really interesting people, including a woman who had traveled to the convention alone and made Barbie furniture out of cardboard. She insisted that the people who showed up to the convention were probably inspiring to little girls who also loved Barbie.

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"You never know how you showing up can impact or influence or inspire someone else. The vendors that were there were very few, were kind, hard-working women just trying to connect with other women at this event," Mackenzie added.

She was refunded by the Barbie Dream Fest organizers.

Aygul Bulte | Shutterstock

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She continued, "I'm gonna look at this with gratitude, and here's why. I've been the ugly, fat girl. My entire life, I've been a private investigator, sitting in a car, isolated on surveillance, hiding behind black, dark-tinted windows. I felt so ugly I didn't wanna be seen." Barbie changed that for her.

Mackenzie pointed out that Barbie has been an inspiration to girls everywhere for so long. From attending the convention, she was able to talk to people who had designed Barbie and was able to hear what they believed the doll represented. She insisted that the organizers should get some grace for how badly the convention ended up being, especially since they had issued refunds and taken accountability for the shortcomings.

"It was bad. We get it. But first of all, don't come to me presuming you know how I feel about it. So the event sucked. They acknowledged it. They gave a refund. I just wonder how long y'all gonna complain about it. So we can go on about our lives and talk about more important stuff."

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Barbie Fest organizers took responsibility for the event's shortcomings.

In an interview with PEOPLE, a Barbie Dream Fest attendee named Alexandria Dougan admitted that the experience fell incredibly short for her and her niece. She described walking into the convention center and there was no music and everything was empty.

"The first things you saw were the ‘80s skating rink and the bike event. The rink was metal bars and a tiny disco ball. No music, no theme," she recalled. "The Barbie Dream House was a cut-out cardboard box with a pink blanket in front, a couple chairs and a VW bus that you couldn’t even go in."

Dougan continued, "The space was huge, and it was not filled. So much empty space. It was really heartbreaking to take our hard-earned money and our time that we set aside to spend with family to be wasted."

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As images and videos from the event circulated online, many people were quick to draw comparisons to Fyre Fest, a luxury music event in the Bahamas that also failed to deliver on heavily promoted promises. Organizers of Barbie Fest have since responded to the backlash.

In a statement shared by Entertainment Weekly, Mischief Management said it was "incredibly grateful" to those who attended, adding that Barbie Dream Fest was "created as an intimate fan convention designed to foster meaningful connection, inspiration, and closer access to Barbie and her world." The company confirmed that it would be issuing full refunds to all ticket holders.

It's always disappointing when you have high expectations for an event or activity, and it doesn't live up to the hype. Barbie Fest is no exception. But Mackenzie also made really great points: Not only did the organizers own up to their mistakes, but they also delivered on their promise to bring like-minded fans together to share their passion and creativity.

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Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.