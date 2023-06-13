Woman Finds Out Her Husband Is Cheating On Her With Their Marriage Counselor

A woman wrote into Reddit with a tale of extreme marital woe, which was then animated and posted to TikTok as part of the account “Redditrave,” which claims to tell the “Best Reddit Stories.”

She titled her original Reddit post, “Husband cheated with our marriage counselor and I don’t know what to do.” The original post has since been deleted.

The woman discovered that her husband was cheating on her with their marriage counselor.

The 49-year-old woman explained how her 50-year-old husband had an affair with their 38-year-old relationship counselor.

“A part of my life I considered sacred has become a toxic blend of lies and deceit,” the woman stated. “The person who was supposed to help us get back on track ended up derailing us completely.”

She explained that she and her husband were high school sweethearts. “Yeah, the cliched story of ‘meant to be together forever,’” she said. “But fast forward 20 years, 2 kids and a mortgage later, it wasn’t so rosy. We were drifting apart, arguing over silly things, losing the ‘us’ in the process. That’s when we decided to rope in a counselor, a beacon in the storm of our marital discord.”

The woman described the counselor as “charismatic, empathetic, intelligent, and seemingly genuine.”

“We had our sessions, spoke about our problems, and she was the one helping us navigate through it all. We were making progress, I thought. It felt like we were starting to remember why we fell in love in the first place.”

The woman called the day she uncovered her husband’s affair with the counselor “D-Day.”

Photo: TikTok

“The D-Day arrived unceremoniously one weekend when I stumbled upon some messages on his phone. Now, I’m not a snoop, but he’d left his phone open on the kitchen table and I saw her name pop up. In retrospect, I think he wanted to be found out,” she stated.

“Those messages... they were explicit, intimate, leaving no room for doubt. My heart felt like it had been ripped out, stomped on, and fed to wolves. It was a searing pain, something I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy.”

“The rest of the day was a blur of anger, tears, and a whole lot of whiskey,” the woman said. “Confrontation was inevitable.”

The woman’s husband confessed when she confronted him and told her that the affair had been going on for months.

“The counselor was surprisingly silent when I rang her up,” she said. “The gall of her to just hang up on me. I felt betrayed, abandoned, used. It was as if I had been thrown out of a place without a parachute.”

She said that the weeks after she uncovered the affair were “horrible,” and that their kids can sense the tension, despite her attempt to protect them.

“We are in the process of separating, but it’s the emotional turmoil that’s killing me — the deceit, the betrayal, the shattered trust. It feels like a gaping wound. I’ve been trying to keep myself sane, to distract myself from the constant loop of their betrayal playing in my mind.”

“The future seems so uncertain right now,” the woman explained, “But I guess it’s time to rebuild. It’s not going to be easy, but I’m not going down without a fight.”

Almost every comment called on the woman to document her husband’s affair with the marriage counselor and take legislative action.

“Can’t she report the counselor?” One person asked. “I know that’s breaching some type of confidentiality.”

“That’s a major ethics violation,” said someone else. “She can 100% lose her license and job. You need to make sure you document the proof,” explained another person.

While the woman doesn’t explain what occurred after she and her husband separated, it’s clear that despite her deep hurt, she also had a fighting spirit. As she herself said, rebuilding won’t be easy, but it’s a challenge she must tackle head-on.

