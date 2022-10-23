Woman Shares Facebook Post Asking For Help Editing Stepson Out Of Family Photo & His Mom Responds

A mom on Facebook has outraged friends and strangers after a cruel request she made regarding edits to her family photo shoot.

She wasn't happy with the outcome of the elaborate photoshoot and decided that she wanted to get the photos edited since there were a lot of photos that she didn’t like.

Posting the photos to Facebook, she reached out to see if anyone would be interested in taking up the job.

Facebook parents were angry that the mother would want to edit her stepson out of the photos.

Two photos show the mother and three children sitting in a field.

As she holds two of her children — whom she shares with her husband — a third child sits further off to the side, presumably, the stepson.

“Why marry a woman like this?” someone commented on Reddit's “r/trashy.”

“That’s your kid dude, I would not want a man to treat my kid like this.”

“This woman is going to do so much emotional damage to this little boy,” another person wrote. “I hope the dad divorces her!”

It’s unclear whether or not she made the post public for all of her friends to see or if she posted it privately in some sort of photo editing group, but it’s appalling either way.

“Poor kid. Just sitting there... Trying to be a part of the family,” one person wrote.

For others, this brought up traumatic memories of the times they had growing up as a stepchild, and for many parents, this brought them great sadness as no child should be treated that way.

“He was far away for a reason. Man I should go hug my kids,” another parent wrote.

The biological mother shared her reaction to the post made about her son.

“I was p-ssed, because I had to find out from my youngest son’s grandma because she saw it on a stepmom’s Facebook page she follows,” she told Bored Panda.

“Her post was posted on Saturday from what she told me, and she and his father didn’t even inform me of how her original post was.”

She shared that, although she was originally very angry with the stepmother for her post, she was happy that it happened since they’ve gotten a lot of support.

“I feel like the post about my son's step-mom being a b---h about him reflects badly on me as a mother,” she said in a text.

“I just want everyone to know that my son is loved very much by my side of the family, and this was his first time in 6 months seeing his father.”

The stepmother posted her apology after receiving backlash from others on Facebook.

“I love [my stepson] and honestly it was stupid for me to even post it in the first place,” she said.

“There’s no way I can word it without it sounding bad at this point. I truly am sorry that this is happening.”

She claims that, although her post makes it sound otherwise, her stepson is not treated any differently than her other children and she simply wanted some more pictures with just her biological kids.

“I regret posting it but there is nothing I can do to change what I have already done,” she wrote.

As for the father, it’s unknown whether or not he stayed with the mother, but all signs point to them still being together despite the internet’s wishes.

