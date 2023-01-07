Woman Explains How She Got A Free IPhone From The Government And Films Herself 'Unboxing' It

A viral video is going around showing a young woman telling people how they can get a free iPhone from the government if they qualify under a certain household income.

Although this immediately sounds like a scam or some kind of prank, AnnaBelle Calypso — the woman sharing this information — posted a video of herself unboxing the one she received in the mail.

She claims that the government sent her a free iPhone because she was on welfare.

“If you are on any type of welfare — food stamps, medicare — stay tuned,” she said in a video posted to TikTok. “Inside of this box, there’s supposed to be, I don’t believe it, there’s supposed to be a free iPhone that I got from AirTalk Wireless.”

She’s holding a small box just big enough to fit a phone and an accessory as she explains how she was able to get ahold of a government benefit in the form of a smartphone.

“My grandma was like ‘Don’t you have one of those government phones? Don’t you get food stamps?’” she explained. “I’m like ‘Yeah I got one back in the day and it was trash, it’s not worth it.’”

Her grandma convinced her “for s--ts and giggles” to try and get another one, so Calypso decided to rummage through TikTok videos for information on how to get it until she eventually stumbled upon AirTalk Wireless.

AirTalk Wireless is giving out free iPhones and other smart devices to those who need them.

AirTalk Wireless is a program provided by AirVoice Wireless, LLC that works in combination with the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).

The goal of the ACP is to provide connectivity to low-income Americans, which includes those who participate in certain government assistance programs like Medicaid, food stamps, and Federal Public Housing Assistance.

“Free iPhones, Galaxies, tablets, all that s--t,” she explains. “Even if you’re not on welfare, if you’re on low income you can still qualify.”

She turns the camera back towards the box that she’s opening, adding that she’s going to be “shook” if there’s actually a phone inside.

At first, she only notices a charger in the box and immediately thinks the scheme is fake, but upon further searching of the box, she found herself a brand new iPhone 7.

“So, it is factual. It is true, the government is handing out free iPhones, and you don’t have to get an iPhone,” she adds, describing the other products and bundles they had on the service.

Calypso’s video received over 100,000 views and hundreds of comments thanking her and asking her for more details on the situation, with some even claiming that the website had gone down because of the increase in traffic.

Thanks to Calypso, many people were likely able to get connected and hopefully see their lives improved by the new phone.

Isaac Serna-Diez is an Assistant Editor who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Keep up with his rants about current events on his Twitter.