Hank Williams Jr.'s Son Pleads For Help Getting Out Of His Conservatorship

The son of country music singer-songwriter Hank Williams Jr. is pleading for his conservatorship to be brought to an end via a now-deleted YouTube video.

Sam Williams was reportedly placed under a conservatorship 18 months ago by his father and half-sister but now want to regain control of his life.

In the video, Sam was seen holding up signs with messages detailing his desire to get out of the legally-binding conservatorship.

"I am ashamed of my family and embarrassed," one sign reads, "I am beyond done. I have my spirit back. Get. Me. Out. Please."

Why is Hank Williams Jr’s son Sam Williams under a conservatorship?

Sam was placed under a conservatorship following the death of his 27-year-old sister, Katie Williams.

Katie Williams died in a car accident in 2020 in Tennessee, her death reportedly severely affected her brother, Sam.

In the months following her death, Sam was placed in a conservatorship but he now "wants out."

In his video, Sam explains that he is ready to take control of his life back.

Despite the fact that the original video has been taken down, several quotes from the signs that Sam held up in the video are floating around online.

Sam Williams criticized his family over the conservatorship.

On one of the cards, Sam writes, “I've been quiet a long time now. I want out of this, and I don't mind people knowing, They took my grief process, my spirit, my money, my car, my home, and everything possible in order to ‘protect me.’ Well, I need protection from them.”

Sam claims his father and half-sister, Holly Williams, are not allowing him to end the conservatorship.

Sam also commented on the original reason for being placed in the conservatorship, the death of his sister Katie Williams, saying, ”I have worked my broken heart to quits since my dear Katie left for Home. I do not deserve this. This is a scary step but I don't see what else to do here."

The specific reasons why Sam was placed in the conservatorship are not publicly known, but it’s clear that he wants to be free from it.

Sam also reportedly echoed the statements that he made in his YouTube video on Twitter, simply saying, “I am in a conservatorship.”

Sam Williams's plea is very reminiscent of the #FreeBritney movement.

Sam's plight harkens back to that of Britney Spears and her conservatorship, which ended after over 13 years in November of 2021.

Now with Sam in a similar position, it’s an easy parallel to see. Sam responded to a tweet that was celebrating Britney Spears’ first February free by saying, “It's my second one not free.”

It’s unclear if Sam will receive the same sort of support or outcome as Britney did, but he has made his stance on the issue clear.

At this time neither Hank Williams Jr. nor Holly Williams have commented on Sam’s conservatorship or the video.

Dan O'Reilly is a writer who covers news, politics, and social justice. Follow him on Twitter.