Taco Bell Worker Allegedly Throws Boiling Water Over Customers Who Complained About An Order

A Dallas Taco Bell worker allegedly threw boiling water over a customer causing severe burns, according to a recently filed lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, a woman and her teenage niece had complained to staff after they were given the wrong order but the situation soon escalated.

The incident occured on June 17, 2022, at the Taco Bell location in the 11800 block of Abrams Road in Dallas, Texas.

Video footage shows the Taco Bell manager allegedly throwing boiling water at the disgruntled customers.

Brittany Davis and her niece, a 16-year-old who is referred to as C.T. in the lawsuit, suffered permanent burns from the incident.

A woman and her 16-year-old niece are suing Taco Bell after an employee in Dallas threw boiling water at them, causing second-and third-degree burns. Police say the dispute was over an incorrect order. pic.twitter.com/vwuqHFQVKN — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 26, 2022

According to the lawsuit, the incident began when Davis and C.T. were given the incorrect order while in the Taco Bell location's drive-thru. They say they entered the store to try and get the right order — which was worth $30.

Once inside, they allege that staff locked them into the store as they tried to resolve their issue and that one employee even challenged the minor to a fight.

The lawsuit states that the women were left “wondering why the employees could not simply go back and prepare the food that they had paid for. The employees refused to do so and became combative.”

“Not only did Brittany and C.T. suffer physical trauma because of the burns but they will now live with the psychological trauma that comes with an attack like this,” the lawsuit reads.

They allege that, after they were able to escape a Taco Bell employee followed them out as they fled to the safety of their car where other family members sat waiting.

“As this family was leaving the parking lot, a Taco Bell employee came outside the front door, laughing, clapping, and taunting the family,” the lawsuit reads. “The burns on her face will cause discoloring and scarring that will forever impact her self-image.”

One section of the lawsuit claims that the burns are so bad that C.T.’s mother had to remove all of the mirrors in the house because her daughter can't “bear to see her own face.”

Although the incident occurred over a month ago, the lawsuit was filed just short of a couple of weeks ago, on July 13, 2022.

The pair will be represented in the lawsuit by high-profile civil rights lawyers, Ben Crump and Paul Grinke, who have represented the families of those like George Floyd and Trayvon Martin.

According to the lawyers, Davis suffered from a seizure as she was driven to the hospital and later had to be transferred via helicopter to a specialized burn unit.

They say that Davis suffered 10 seizures in total due to the incident, causing “significant” brain injury.

“We take the safety and wellbeing of team members and customers seriously,” Taco Bell responded. “Taco Bell is in contact with the franchise owner and operator of this restaurant on this matter.”

So far, no criminal arrests have been made, but the case has been referred to a grand jury by the Dallas Police Department.

