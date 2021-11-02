Texas Woman Allegedly Points Gun At 7-Year-Old Trick Or Treater On Halloween Night

Halloween scares suddenly became all too real for a father and his children when a 35-year-old Texas woman allegedly came out of her house armed with a gun, threatening a 7-year-old.

After last year’s comparatively subdued quarantine Halloween, children all over the country were no doubt excited to be able to go out trick-or-treating this year when Dr. Fauci himself gave them the green light.

Cowboys, astronauts and video game characters once again roamed the streets, going from house to spooky house with sugar-sweet smiles and bags and buckets in search of candy.

It turns out, that for one Texas community, one such house was full of real danger instead of the usual harmless frights.

The Texas woman allegedly threatened trick-or-treaters with a gun.

Everyone is familiar with the trope of the old grouch’s house. The one that nobody goes to on Halloween because the residents are intolerant of trick or treaters.

This is usually the house that gets TPed in the middle of the night.

35-year-old Monica Ann Bradford was one such joyless grouch, reportedly yelling at trick or treaters near her house all night. Little did anyone know though, that Bradford was a lot worse than just intolerant of the children that were out trick or treating.

Despite her anti-Halloween disposition, her front light was reportedly on, making it appear as though her house was open to trick or treating.

At 7:20 pm, after allegedly yelling at other trick or treaters that were walking by her house, according to witnesses, Bradford came out of her home and pointed a loaded gun at a 7-year-old that was at the top of her driveway.

After calls came in about the incident, law enforcement descended on the neighborhood, reportedly prepared for a gunfight.

One neighbor recounted the police response saying, “There were cops at the end of our street. They stopped us and said nobody’s allowed to go down this street, there’s an incident with a gun involved.”

Another neighbor said of the responding officers, "Some had guns drawn, some just had their rifles at the ready."

Bradford was arrested.

She was arrested and charged with second-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

Bradford was then transported to Hays County Jail and her bail was set at $10,000. She has since posted bail and been released pending her trial. The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident.

This story has both residents and parents all across the country concerned about allowing their kids out to trick or treat in the future. Albert Anguiano said of this situation, “I’m about to the point where I don’t even want the kids going anymore.”

Luckily no one was hurt this time, but this kind of reckless behavior with a loaded firearm could easily have resulted in the death or injury of a child.

Maybe, just maybe if someone is so unstable as to threaten a 7-year-old trick or treater with a deadly weapon...

Maybe that person shouldn’t have access to deadly weapons.

Dan O'Reilly is a writer who covers news, politics and social justice. Follow him on Twitter.