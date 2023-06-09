Texas Teacher 'Reprimanded' For Teaching 3rd Graders About Their Right To Silent Protest After They Chose To Sit Down During The Pledge Of Allegiance

A Texas teacher revealed that she was criticized by school administrators for teaching her third-grade class the true history of the Pledge of Allegiance and allowing them to protest having to say it.

In a TikTok video, Sophie Marie, an elementary school teacher in Austin, Texas, explained that her curriculum was called into question due to her class choosing not to stand when saying the Pledge after they inquired about the history of the verses.

Marie was accused of 'wrongfully' teaching her class about silent protests after they sat during the Pledge of Allegiance.

"Today I got pulled into a 'check-in meeting' with my administrator at school, and she had this lovely list of concerns that she wanted to bring to my attention," Marie began in her video. Behind her, she placed a screenshot of the detailed list of concerns that were given to her.

On the extensive list, many of the topics Marie was teaching her third-grade class were called into question, including the fact that she was actively allowing her students to learn about the history of the United States.

Photo: TikTok

"'We've noticed an intentional attempt in teaching your students about their legal and constitutional rights,'" Marie read from the sheet. "That's the concern. Why is that a concern?" she added incredulously.

Explaining the exact problem the school administrator had with her teaching, Marie shared that the issue came about after her third-grade class started sitting during the Pledge of Allegiance during their school assemblies.

Marie clarified that her class decided on their own to no longer stand while saying the verses, despite being accused of planting the idea in their heads.

"They decided to do it for themselves after learning during Holocaust remembrance week about propaganda, and why Hitler targeted young people to spread his ideology," Marie said. "They were curious about where the Pledge of Allegiance came from in the United States."

Listening to her students' curiosity, she and her class looked up together the history of the Pledge of Allegiance and learned that it was created following the country's division of slavery. To bring the country together, the Pledge of Allegiance was created and mandated to be said in schools by children.

Marie taught her students about the best way to protest without getting in trouble for being disruptive.

Once Marie's third-grade class learned the true history of the Pledge of Allegiance, which is rooted in racism, the young students were horrified and initially wanted to protest in a louder way, but were discouraged by Marie.

Instead, she taught them the benefits of a different kind of protest. "I told them that there is also silent protesting, which is sometimes more powerful than being loud and disruptive, and getting themselves into trouble."

To teach them examples of silent protesting, Marie informed them of Colin Kaepernick, who took a knee during the National Anthem to protest police brutality. After learning about silent protests, her class decided they would rather sit during the Pledge of Allegiance.

"My admin doesn't believe that they are staying seated for reasons that they can fully articulate and fully understand," Marie said, adding that she is even being accused of "indoctrinating" her students when, in reality, she's simply teaching them to be critical thinkers.

Republican lawmakers in Texas have been vehemently trying to limit rules about what children are and aren't allowed to learn in schools. The state has attempted to ban teachings about certain concepts regarding race, gender identity, and the role of slavery in American history.

In the comments section, people praised Marie for correctly educating her students.

"How dare you give them knowledge and let them ask questions and be willing to do research with them so they can be their own people!" one TikTok user wrote.

Another user added, "Girl you know it’s time for you to move to a different district out of state, I’ve seen that kind of review before."

"I love that this all spurned from that history lesson. What an amazing connection to make and want to explore at that age," a third user gushed.

United States lawmakers trying to erase the reality of American history from the school curriculum will only be damaging to students who need this vital information to be able to foster critical thinking and intellectual growth.

Nia Tipton is a Brooklyn-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.