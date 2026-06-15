Stanford Research Explains Exactly Why Getting An Interview Seems Impossible In 2026

Sending off job applications these days feels a lot like throwing your resume into a black hole. You fill out application after application while your hope continues to dwindle, just to automatically receive a rejection or get ghosted.

Even the most highly qualified workers are finding it hard to secure an interview. Well, a study out of Stanford says it likely has nothing to do with you at all. The hiring process itself is to blame, and unfortunately, it's creating a game that's nearly impossible to win.

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New research from Stanford shows that AI hiring tools are making the current job market feel difficult to navigate.

Cassell Kaye, founder of The Reframed Collective, is an advocate against ageism and discrimination in the workplace. She posts content that helps people recognize bias in the hiring process, especially in the age of artificial intelligence. In one of her videos, she discusses a recent study from Stanford that may have some surprising results for job seekers who are struggling to even land an interview.

The study, titled "Algorithmic Monoculture in Hiring," set out to determine if companies that use the same AI resume-checking tools are automatically setting applicants up for rejection. After analyzing roughly 4 million applications across 3 million different candidates, the research team discovered that a fair number of individuals were continuously screened out by the hiring process rather than by a lack of skills or experience.

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People who had applied to multiple companies that used the same AI screening tools had a significantly high rejection rate. "4% of all applicants who apply to 10 positions are recommended for rejection from all positions, a rate higher than expected by chance," the researchers wrote. That explains a lot, but why exactly is this happening?

The data proves that certain applicants are getting systemically rejected by these AI screening tools.

According to Kaye, "90% of companies are using AI to screen applicants before a human ever sees them." All of these companies are using the same few vendors to get their AI tools, so there isn't much variation in how the software reads a candidate's resume and what it specifically looks for.

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Kaye explained that, during the application process, an employer will send resumes to a third-party AI tool for screening, where it will be assigned a score. The score is then sent back to the employer, but the problem is that this score doesn't always disappear or regenerate with a new application.

She said, "Sometimes, it will hold onto that score for 330 days." Knowing this, it's no surprise that people are continuously getting rejected from hundreds, if not thousands, of jobs.

This technology is making it impossible for job seekers to actually get their resumes on an employer's desk, regardless of how qualified they are for a position. To those who feel the process is becoming hopeless, Kaye reassured, "Just know that if you've been sending applications out and hearing nothing back, it's probably not your resume."

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Kayla Asbach is a writer with a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.