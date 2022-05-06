‘My Battle Is Over’ — Southern University Cheerleader Writes Final Instagram Caption Before Suicide Death

Friends and family of Arlana Miller, a Southern University and A&M student, are grieving after she was found dead in an apparent suicide.

Miller was found in the Mississippi River after her family became concerned over her whereabouts.

Arlana Miller, a cheerleader at Southern University and A&M had posted a farewell note on Instagram.

In the post, Miller said she had struggled with suicidal thoughts since her early teens.

“May this day bring me rest and peace,” Miller wrote. “I have fought this urge since my early teenage years.. I gave this life all the fight I had. To everyone who has entered my life I’m so grateful and I can only imagine how this may find you.”

“I have been surrounded by people who may have honestly thought that I was okay, but I havnt been okay for a while.”

The Southern University Jaguars cheerleader confessed that the pandemic had taken a toll on her mental health.

“I struggled so much through just this year alone. From covid, to tearing my acl, to nearly failing all of my classes,” Miller wrote.

“To the people in my life I pray you learn to vocalize your feelings and get help always!!! I failed at that and I’m afraid it’s to late.”

Arlana Miller then addresses her mother directly in the note.

“MOM, THANK YOU SO MUCH, I pray you know I’m at rest now! You would’ve given anything to see me happy, you have given everything to see me happy,” Miller wrote.

“I’m happy in the water where everything is still and peaceful. I have written so many suicide notes in my life but finally, I’ve reached my end.”

Miller also urged those reading the message to check in on their “strong” friend who may be suffering in silence.

“I always dreamed of becoming so many things that I am today, but they just aren’t enough. I’m not enough,” she concludes.

“I havnt felt enough for a while.. but I say all this to say, I’m done fighting. My battle is over and I pray everyone finds peace in that.”

Arlana Miller’s college shared their grief in a statement after her passing.

“We mourn the loss of Arlana Miller, a freshman Southern University Cheerleader,” read an official statement from the HBCU located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“On May 4, 2022, at approximately 9PM, Southern University Athletic Department was notified of a social media post which ultimately led to this unfortunate announcement.”

Miller was a freshman student pursuing a degree in agriculture.

“Arlana made an impact on our team in a short time,” said SU Cheerleading Coach Floyd Sias in an official statement.

“She was extremely dedicated to her sport, a tremendously hard worker, and a warm and engaging young woman. She will be missed. Our thoughts are with her family; her teammates and friends.”

Recent college athlete suicide deaths have raised concerns about students’ mental health.

Recently, three high-profile student suicides had spurred more conversations about the pressure on these athletes.

Miller’s death is likely to add to this conversation.

On March 1, Stanford University lost Katie Meyer, captain of the Women’s Soccer team.

On April 13, University of Wisconsin Cross Country and Track athlete Sarah Shulze died at age 21.

And just last week, the death Lauren Bernett of James Madison University’s World Series Team was ruled a suicide.

Colleges have continued to highlight the mental health resources available to students but that has not stopped students from worrying about the snowballing effect these deaths could have on the mental health of their classmates.

If you or someone you know is struggling, please do not hesitate to seek support.

The Suicide Prevention Line is open 24/7 with counselors available to talk at all hours. Please call at 1-800-273-TALK or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org for more information.

