Simone Biles & Aly Raisman Testify That The FBI ‘Turned A Blind Eye’ To Larry Nassar’s Sexual Abuse

"How much is a little girl worth?" Simone Biles said, bravely, this morning.

"I sit before you today to raise my voice to that, so no little girl must endure what I, the athletes at this table and the countless others who needlessly suffered under Nassar’s guise of medical treatment, which we continue to endure today."

On Wednesday, September 15, 2021, Aly Raisman and Simone Biles testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the FBI's failings in their investigation sexual abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics doctor, Larry Nassar.

What Simone Biles and Aly Raisman told the Senate about Larry Nassar.

The women have accused the FBI of failing to take action against Nassar when the earliest allegations emerged against him.

In July, the Department of Justice Inspector General released a 119-page report that found Indianapolis FBI officials made false statements about the abuse.

In addition, they're failure to respond led to over 100 other gymnasts being sexually abused.

Simone Biles said USA Gymnastics allowed an 'entire system' of abuse to exist.

“I am also a survivor of sexual abuse,” Simone Biles said, “and I believe without a doubt, that the circumstances that led to my abuse and allowed it to continue are directly the result of the fact that the organizations created by Congress to oversee and protect me as an athlete, USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee failed to do their jobs”

Biles made it clear that she blames Larry Nassar in addition to “an entire system that enabled and perpetrated his abuse.”

Allegedly, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee knew that Biles was abused by the former USA gymnastics doctor long before she realized they were aware of this knowledge.

The FBI, she reported, never contacted Biles or her parents. Meanwhile, others had been informed that investigations were ongoing.

“This is the largest case of sexual abuse in the history of American sport and although, there have been a fully independent investigation of the FBI’s handling of the case,” she continued.

“Neither USAG, nor USOPC, have ever been made the subject of the same level of scrutiny.”

“We suffered and continue to suffer,” Biles said, “because no one at FBI, USAG or the USOPC did what was necessary to protect us. We have been failed and we deserve answers.”

“In reviewing the OIGs report,” Biles continued, “it truly feels like the FBI turned a blind eye to us."

The report also stated that the FBI’s Indianapolis field office did not respond “with the utmost seriousness and urgency that the allegations deserved and required.

This likely added to the trauma of Nassar's survivors, as life coach Keya Murthy explains.

"Trauma first began when they were abused. The trauma happened again when no action was taken after they filed their complaints. Now back by themselves, doubts begin creeping in and they might fall into the trap of blame and shame and maybe even guilt, and the trauma sets in motion into an eternal loop taking the victim into a downward spiral of low self-esteem and self-worth."

Aly Raisman says she was pressured to consent to Nassar's plea deal.

“The FBI failed to interview pertinent parties in a timely manner, she continued, ”It took over 14 months for the FBI to contact me, despite my many requests to be interviewed by them. The records established that Steve Penny, FBI agent Jay Abbott, and their subordinates worked to conceal Nassar’s crimes.”

“There was even one of the athletes that was abused on film,” Aly said. “Given our abuser's unfettered access to children, stopping him should have been a priority. Instead, the following occurred.”

Aly Raisman also said that Steve Penny — USA Gymnastic CEO — arranged with the FBI to conduct her interview at the Olympic training center.

There, she was under the supervision and control of the USA Gymnastics and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

She also said that she felt pressured by the FBI to consent to Nassar’s plea deal.

“The agent diminished the significance of my abuse and made me feel my criminal case wasn’t worth pursuing,” she said.

"My reports of abuse were not only buried by USAG and USOPC, but they were also mishandled by federal law enforcement officers who failed to follow their most basic duties.”

“It was like serving innocent children up to a pedophile on a silver platter," she also said.

Maggie Nichols and McKayla Maroney also testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee

“After telling my entire story of abuse to the FBI in the summer of 2015,” Moroney stated in her testimony, “not only did the FBI not report my abuse, but when they eventually documented my report 17 months later, they made entirely false claims about what I said.”

“What is the point of reporting abuse,” she continued, “if our own FBI agents are going to take it upon themselves to bury that report in the drawer?"

Nichols was the first athlete to bring sexual abuse complaints to US Gymnastic officials.

FBI Director, Chris Wray apologized to Larry Nassar's survivors.

"I'm deeply and profoundly sorry to each and every one of you,” Chris Wray said. “I’m sorry for what you and your families have been through. I'm sorry, that so many different people, let you down over and over again.”

"And I'm especially sorry that there were people at the FBI who had their own chance to stop this monster back in 2015,” he continued, “and failed."

As the investigation went on and on, Nassar continued to work with gymnasts for over a year.

“According to civil court documents,” the report stated, “70 or more young athletes were allegedly sexually abused under the guise of medical treatment" during that year.

It has been said by an attorney that Nassar abused at least 120 more women and children during that time frame. At least.

