Father Of Highland Park Shooting Suspect Liked Tweet Supporting Second Amendment Days After Uvalde Massacre

The father of Highland Park shooting suspect, Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III, liked a social media post defending the Second Amendment days after a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Police detained Crimo after a mass shooting at a 4th of July parade in Illinois that killed six people and injured dozens more. Crimo is accused of opening fire from a rooftop over looking Central Avenue about 20 minutes after the procession began.

As people try to come to terms with the senseless incident, attention has turned to Crimo's family background.

Who are Robert Crimo's parents?

Crimo's father, Bob Crimo, formally ran for Mayor of Highland Park in 2019. In a Facebook post in 2018, Crimo shared a photo of his name on a ballot paper. However, ended up losing to Nancy Rotering.

It is also emerging that on May 27 — three days after a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, in which 19 students and two teachers died, Bob Crimo's Twitter account liked a tweet reading, "Protect the Second Amendment like your life depends on it."

This "like" sure aged well pic.twitter.com/vR6j4yqGzt — тнe вαвy нυмαɴiѕт™ (@BabyHumanist) July 5, 2022

Crimo's Twitter page only follows one account — the archived account of former president Donald Trump's tweets.

There are no other public tweets on the elder Crimo's account apart from a reply to a video of Trump speaking at a press conference about the COVID-19 pandemic in May of 2020.

Who is Robert Crimo's mother?

Denise Pesina is a holistic wellness practitioner. According to reports, Pesina identifies herself as a member of the Church of Latter-Day Saints on her Facebook page.

Pesina appears to have deactivated several of her social media accounts in the wake of the shooting after receiving an influx of negative comments.

It is important to note that neither Crimo's mother nor father has been accused of being involved in the shooting. The 22-year-old appears to have acted alone.

His uncle claimed that Crimo showed "no signs" of committing the mass shooting.

"He's a quiet kid," Paul Crimo said. "He's usually on his own. He's a lonely, quiet person. He keeps everything to himself."

Police have confirmed that Crimo was not known to authorities prior to the incident.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Crimo's father granted authorities access to his home where a search was conducted. The family appears to be cooperating with the investigation.

Crimo was detained shortly after the attack, following a brief car chase, and remains in police custody.

