Job Recruiter Sparks Debate After Revealing That Candidates Who Send 'Thank You Emails' After Interview Make A Big Difference

A job recruiter sparked a debate after revealing the one trick that all job candidates should be doing to make sure they are hired.

In a TikTok video, Julia Haber claimed that any job hunters currently looking for employment but finding that they aren't getting any responses should try out a tactic that a candidate had used after she interviewed them.

Haber told job candidates to send 'thank you emails' if they wanted recruiters to hire them.

"I just interviewed a recent grad for a full-time role and her thank you note alone would be a reason to hire her," Haber began in her video. "I'm gonna break it down, so you can do the same."

In the email Haber had received, the job candidate thanked her for their interview and for allowing her a better understanding of Haber's company. Not only did she show gratitude to Haber, but the job candidate even offered an idea that the company could use.

"She thoughtfully explains how she understands our business, took a theme of our conversation, and elaborated on an idea that she could bring to the table," Haber pointed out, adding that the candidate had also come up with a "tangible idea" that could be used by her and her team.

In the caption of her video, Haber insisted that candidates sending out "thank you emails" right after an interview will only leave the recruiter feeling impressed and more willing to hire you.

Sending a "thank you" email after a job interview is considered a professional courtesy and can be beneficial in several ways.

According to a survey conducted by Robert Half International, they found that 80% of human resources managers consider whether or not they received a thank-you note when making their hiring decisions. However, that same study found that only 24% of candidates actually send thank-you notes.

Sending a "thank you email" can also help you stand out from other candidates, especially if a recruiter is interviewing multiple people at once for the same position. You could even take the time during the email to reiterate your enthusiasm for the role and the company.

Candidates could even mention specific aspects of the interview that resonated with them and how they believe their skills and experience align with the company's needs.

In the comments section, people were divided on whether or not a 'thank you email' was necessary.

"This is ridiculous. We have to work before getting hired to get hired," one TikTok user wrote, while another user agreed, adding, "We are giving companies way too much audacity with this. Any company that hires one candidate over another [because] of this [is a red flag]."

However, others pointed out that there is no harm in sending a follow-up email to a recruiter to show gratitude.

"I mean good for her! I sent a thank you email on Monday but kept it short and simple. It’s already a lot, applying and interviewing for jobs," a third user chimed in.

A fourth user pointed out that while 'thank you emails' are appreciated, they shouldn't be too long and don't need to include any ideas that a company could use without being hired first. "That’s such a long thank you email - while those do go far I don’t think they should be that long."

While it's not mandatory, these 'thank you' emails can be generally seen as a positive gesture and can help reinforce your interest in the position and leave a lasting impression on the hiring manager.

Nia Tipton is a Brooklyn-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.