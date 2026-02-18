6-Year-Old Officially Broke The Record For Most Boxes Of Girl Scout Cookies Sold In One Season

Most people know this is the time of year when you can stock up on your favorite Girl Scout cookies, but one 6-year-old girl is seriously celebrating her cookie accomplishments after breaking records for the most boxes of Girl Scout Cookies sold in one season.

A dad from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, said he is proud of his daughter for learning entrepreneurial skills and a strong work ethic while selling her own Girl Scout cookies, but it seems like 6-year-old Pim Neill’s accomplishments go beyond such a basic description. The little girl sold a whopping 100,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies.

Advertisement

Neill had high hopes for her first season selling cookies, even before her potential became clear to everyone else.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Neill told her dad, Luke Anorak-Neill, that she wanted to sell the most cookies in Girl Scout history. What might sound like an impossible goal to most of us was nothing to Neill. By knocking on doors and handing out fliers, she sold her first 5,000 boxes.

She wasn’t done at that astronomical number, though. She told Anorak-Neill that her ultimate goal was 10,000 boxes, so he had the idea to take their enterprise to TikTok. In a series of videos that have gone viral, Neill said, “Hi, my name is Pim. Do you want to buy some Girl Scout cookies?”

Advertisement

These days, Girl Scout cookies have gone digital, just like everything else. The Independent reported that each Scout has her own website from which she can sell cookies now, which made things so much easier for all the TikTokers who wanted to support Neill. Just a few days ago, she broke the single-season record for 100,000 boxes, and now hopes to sell 180,000 boxes before the season ends, which would break the record for lifetime sales.

The success is even sweeter because of the obstacles Neill has faced.

Anorak-Neill told CBS Pittsburgh that his daughter first wanted to join the Girl Scouts when she saw some local girls selling cookies when she was just 3-years-old. The first troop he tried to get her in actually wouldn’t let her join because they thought her “disabilities would hold back the troop.”

A second troop refused to let her join because of her age, falsely claiming that only the older Girl Scouts actually worked hard. Anorak-Neill was able to get his daughter accepted to the third troop they tried, which is exclusively for kindergarteners. It does require them to travel farther, but he said he’s “completely fine with” that.

Advertisement

Now, Neill’s troop of youngsters will get to go on a trip to Niagara Falls thanks to the number of cookies she’s sold. This is especially meaningful for her because it’s where her parents went on one of their first dates. Anorak-Neill’s partner, Don Neill, is experiencing health issues and is actually waiting on a double lung transport right now.

Selling cookies may seem like a small thing, but it teaches important life lessons.

According to Girl Scouts of the USA, the program that allows members to sell cookies is the “largest girl-run business in the world.” As if that fact wasn’t empowering enough, selling cookies also teaches Girl Scouts five skills related to entrepreneurship: money management, business ethics, goal setting, decision making, and people skills.

Susan B Sheldon | Shutterstock

Advertisement

It would be easy to assume that those skills aren’t going to translate into adulthood, but Babson College said that isn’t the case. Instead, they called the “critical life skills” that young people learn through entrepreneurship a way to “prepare them for the future.” Not every kid that participates in such a venture will go on to run their own business, but these are the kind of skills that will help no matter what path they take in life.

As for Neill, the future seems absolutely unlimited. As Anorak-Neill said, “Pim’s unstoppable.”

Advertisement

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.