Dad Who Works 55 Hours A Week Says His Little Girl Waiting For Him When He Comes Home Is The Reason He Never Gives Up

Everyone has sacrifices they have to make. For many, these are related to their jobs. Whether we end up working late most nights or spend extended amounts of time away from home, we do what we have to do to support ourselves and our families.

However, it always helps to have something to look forward to, making those long, hard days of work a little bit easier. For one man, that something is his daughter.

Advertisement

One father shared that his daughter, who waits for him when he gets home from work every day, keeps him going.

A father, Levi Herman, made a video on Instagram showing his perspective on arriving home each day. The video began with a shot of Herman in his car, wearing a safety vest, clearly just finished with work for the day. “I work 55 hours a week,” he said, “and I come home, and she never fails me.” Herman was talking about his young daughter.

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Advertisement

The father then turned the camera onto the road in front of him as he pulled into his driveway and then his garage. “My little angel is there waiting for me before I even have a chance to pull into the garage. As soon as she hears that garage door open,” he explained.

The video showed the garage door slowly rising, and Herman's daughter waiting for him on the steps by the door to the house. As he got choked up, the dad said, “You guys see that? That’s the reason why I don’t give up, why I can’t give up. Because I have people who love me, who care about me. This is what I come home to every single day.”

This man’s long workweeks are unfortunately becoming more common in the modern workforce.

A 55-hour workweek sounds extreme, but it really isn’t today. According to a Gallup poll, “Adults employed full time in the U.S. report working an average of 47 hours per week, almost a full workday longer than what a standard five-day, 9-to-5 schedule entails.”

Advertisement

The idea of the 40-hour workweek is largely gone. The Gallup poll said that “half of all full-time workers indicate they typically work more than 40 hours, and nearly four in 10 say they work at least 50 hours.”

Part of this increase in working hours is simply due to choosing to work longer hours to get things done. However, it can also be caused by people taking on more than one job: “According to past Gallup data, 86% of full-time workers had just one job, 12% had two, and 1% had three or more.”

Working excessively is required for many families to survive in this economy.

A struggling economy means the need for more money, which in turn means people working more, whether that means more hours or more than one job.

Advertisement

fizkes | Shutterstock

Whatever this dad’s reason is for working 55 hours a week, it’s clear that he has a lot of support, both at home and from kind-hearted strangers who commented on the video. “You’re a rich man,” said one person. Another wrote, “Respect to all the dads out there. No one understands the sacrifices made by them until they become a parent one day themselves.”

While this father’s work schedule may be challenging, he is certainly doing something right. He is raising a daughter who has a beautiful heart. It’s heartwarming to see the love and support this man has from his daughter, and it's true, he does indeed have a good reason to never give up.

Advertisement

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.