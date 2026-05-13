Pediatricians Have A Warning For Schools That Treat Recess Like It’s A Reward Rather Than A Right

For a lot of kids, recess is considered the best part of the school day. It's the only time they're allowed to get some fresh air and actually take a break from the hours of learning and sitting still in classrooms. Turns out most pediatricians agree.

Unfortunately, many schools treat recess as a reward or even a perk rather than something students need. The American Academy of Pediatrics issued a warning to schools to stop eliminating recess or taking it away as punishment for bad behavior, insisting that recess and other unstructured play are deeply important for a child's development.

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Pediatricians issue a warning for schools that treat recess like it's a reward rather than a right.

The American Academy of Pediatrics just released the first new guidance in 13 years about unstructured time at school and how it needs to be protected. The group "has always supported play – free play for kids – but it’s been increasingly threatened over time," said Dr. Robert Murray, a lead author. "It has a very powerful benefit if it’s used to the fullest."

The guidance, published in the journal Pediatrics, explained why recess is essential for a child's academic success and mental, physical, social, and emotional growth. Kids need breaks between periods of learning so their brains can better hold and store the information.

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Researchers also explained that recess gives kids a chance to navigate social relationships and build confidence, which is just as important for older kids as younger ones.

Murray and the team of pediatricians also stressed the importance of physical activity in preventing obesity, something that now affects about 1 in 5 U.S. children and teens.

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The pediatrician's group recommends that recess be protected and never withheld for academic reasons.

"If the child is disruptive or rude and disrespectful, recess is one of the things that teachers use to punish kids," Murray said, adding that students struggling with behavioral issues or grades are usually the ones who need recess most. But recess has become something that many kids are missing out on completely.

Over the last 20 years, at least 40% of school districts have reduced or eliminated recess. "They should get a long enough period of time where they can de-stress and blow off steam and prepare for the next class," Murray continued.

The duration of recess varies widely across U.S. schools today, ranging from less than 10 minutes to more than an hour a day, the pediatrics group pointed out. Older kids generally get less time than younger ones. It's been proven time and time again that kids need recess more than ever before.

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There are real consequences to taking away recess for students.

In a TikTok video, a researcher and education expert named Kate explained findings from various studies and experts on the impact of recess on a child's behavior. Kate even spoke about some of the things that happen at her kids' school during recess.

#parents##greenscreen ♬ original sound - Evidence Based Kate @evidencebasedkate Giving kids more recess sounds simple but it isn’t. Teachers need planning time, schools need coverage, and every minute of recess competes with the academic pressure schools are held accountable for. Schools do care, it’s just really difficult to make it happen. Study: 130 fourth graders, 6schools. Small preliminary sample; note that the two groups weren’t identical, which is a limitation. Full study in Linktree in bio. # #parenting

"They are out there every day, multiple times a day, no matter what. They have backup clothes if anybody needs them," Kate said. She even cited researchers who studied 130 fourth graders across six schools in North Texas. Three schools gave kids 45 minutes of daily outdoor recess, along with the standard 30 minutes.

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Then they tested the kids' hair, which is the most accurate way to assess stress levels. Kids getting 30 minutes of recess versus 45 had three times as much cortisol in their hair as kids getting 45 minutes of outside time. Kids who are forced to stay in the classroom become fidgety. They have a hard time concentrating and, therefore, have a hard time learning.

Just like kids need unstructured play time at home, the same holds true at school. No one wants to be stuffed in one room for the entirety of the day, without feeling the sun on their skin and taking a much-needed break from responsibility. Just because kids are young doesn't mean they should be deprived of things that even adults can't survive without.

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Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.