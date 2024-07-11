Parents Who Lost Their Baby To Heat Exhaustion Ask For Donations — 'They Were Swimming While She Was On A Boat All Alone'

The tragic death of a 4-month-old baby girl has made headlines over the last few days, and many people are demanding that her parents face criminal charges.

Now, the parents are facing even more backlash after they launched a GoFundMe page asking for donations to cover funeral expenses.

4-month-old Tanna Rae Wroblewski passed away after spending a day on a boat with her family in record-breaking heat.

According to Today's News-Herald, the baby girl, her older sister, and her parents spent the July 4th holiday on Lake Havasu in Arizona. Temperatures reached a record-breaking 120 degrees on the water that day.

While the family jumped in the water for a swim to cool off, baby Tanna was left sleeping on the boat.

At around 5 p.m., the infant lost consciousness, and her parents were unable to wake her. Lake Havasu City Fire Department was called after Tanna’s parents began CPR.

She was rushed to two different hospitals where doctors attempted numerous life-saving measures, but unfortunately, the infant never regained consciousness.

She passed away later that night.

While an official cause of death has not been released, medical examiners believe that the scorching heat was a major factor.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help Tanna’s parents raise money for her funeral expenses.

“Our precious baby girl gave us her last smiles and we gave her our last kisses,” the page reads. “We will never understand why you had to leave so soon, you were just too perfect.”

The Wroblewskis have since raised over $48,000.

However, some people argue that they do not deserve a cent due to the nature of her passing.

Critics have accused Tanna’s parents of exploiting the tragedy for profit and have gone so far as to blame them for her passing.

“This story as a whole makes me feel ill,” TikTok user Morgan of "Your Finest Pardon Podcast" said in a recent clip. “But this situation raising money over the death of a child… you’re popular because your child died due to your negligence.”

Other people are pushing for the Wroblewskis to be charged with child neglect and urged police to take an investigation against them seriously.

“I couldn’t imagine leaving him to die on a boat in 120+ degree weather while I’m partying,” one mother shared in a TikTok video with footage of her own baby boy sleeping peacefully in her arms.

“Some of y’all DO NOT deserve these innocent babies.”

According to the New York Post, detectives are "probing" Tanna's parents regarding the events of the day. Public information officer Anita Mortensen told the outlet, “We are investigating the entire situation [including] what caused the death and what led to it. There have been no arrests at this time.”

Infants and young children cannot regulate their body temperatures as well as adults can and can quickly become overheated in extreme temperatures.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, parents should avoid taking their babies outside for extended periods if temperatures reach over 90 degrees Fahrenheit. "Babies are not as effective at cooling their bodies as adults because they do not sweat normally," Dr. Sushmita Yallapragada, M.D., Neonatologist and Associate Medical Director of the Level IV NICU at Children's Health and Assistant Professor at UT Southwestern told Children’s Health.

Dr. Yallapragada added, "In addition, babies are not able to tell you if they are overheating and not feeling well. Take breaks every 15-30 minutes or sooner based on your child's response to the heat."

Still, as a parent, you’re going to want to enjoy summer activities with your children. If you must take them to the beach, the pool, or on a boat where they will be exposed to the outdoors, it is essential to dress them in light layers, seek shade every few minutes, hydrate them with breastmilk or formula, and take indoor breaks when temperatures get too hot.

Even though the Wroblewskis made a bad decision that cost them their daughter’s life, this family is suffering.

As any parent can tell you, accidents happen in the blink of an eye, and although these circumstances seem egregious, we have no idea what went on that day.

What we do know is that Tanna’s family is grieving.

"Explaining your loss to your sister has been tough. We don't understand why you had to leave; how could she?” Tanna’s mother, Alyssa, shared in a Facebook post per The Post. The account has since been shut down.

"We are so heartbroken without you, baby girl. There are just no words. We love you and would give anything to have you here with us. We love you forever, Tanny."

If anything positive could come out of the Wroblewskis’ tragedy, it is in educating others about the dangers of extreme heat.

Even more significant, however, is the reminder that accidents can happen even in the midst of family celebrations.

It's easy to criticize others in horrific circumstances like these, but ultimately, a family has lost their child. The pain they are experiencing is greater than any amount of online hate and bullying. Until all the facts emerge, they deserve the space to grieve.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.