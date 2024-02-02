Neighbors Work To Shut Down Adult Diaper Spa Run Out Of A Doctor's Home

Typically, when you go to a spa, you expect to engage in various activities and treatments for relaxation, rejuvenation, and overall well-being. This usually includes services like massages, facials, manicures and pedicures, and meditation. Spas usually do not include cribs, baby clothes, and diapers.

However, one spa in New Hampshire is challenging the traditional norms by introducing the very first “Adult Diaper Spa,” and many people are unsure if they can get on board with the concept.

‘The Diaper Spa’ is run out of a doctor’s home and requires guests to wear adult diapers during their stay.

“We are here to nurture and pamper all diaper lovers and enthusiasts in richly immersive experiences,” the spa’s online homepage reads. "Come adult diapering, join us at our safe non-judgemental diaper salon."

The spa, which opened earlier this year in Southern New Hampshire, is listed as “the only physician-owned Diaper Spa in the world.”

Operating out of the home of Dr. Colleen Ann Murphy, the spa offers services that consist of an ABDL (Adult Baby/Diaper Lover) nursery spa care, virtual “play dates” with doctors, therapeutic support and life coaching, and a 24-hour stay at the “Diaper B&B.”

According to Dr. Murphy, the spa’s services are intended to promote healing in adults who struggle with childhood trauma.

“It helps them process whatever trauma it was,” Murphy told WHDH TV 7NEWS. “A lot of times it’s childhood trauma when they were in diapers or just getting out of diapers and they want to feel that safety that they had before that.”

While the spa was opened in an attempt to help adults process their trauma, most community members do not see it that way.

Many locals are outraged over the spa’s presence and view it as a danger to the community and their children by infantilizing adults.

A petition was shared on Change.org to shut down the spa after concerns were raised that the business was being “advertised to individuals whose sexual fetish involves childlike behaviors.”

“This business, per their website, has advertised our town playground to their potential clientele. Thus their sexual fetish will involve the town park where our children play,” the petition reads. “In light of these concerns, we urgently request the town reject any business and zoning licenses and applications for this business.”

One woman took to TikTok to share that local parents had allegedly spotted spa guests ‘running around in diapers’ and ‘drinking from baby bottles’ close to their backyards.

“Allegedly, the doctor [who runs The Diaper Spa] is not even licensed in New Hampshire to be doing this,” Stephanie Girouard explained.

Girouard also revealed that the spa website previously advertised a service where guests could “have a play date with a ‘little’” and that there were reportedly outdoor walking trails that led from the spa to a children’s playground.

Many people on social media have echoed the concerns of the Atkinson community members, agreeing that the spa is inappropriate.

“I thought this was a place to get a medical enema. The reality is so much worse,” one TikTok user commented. “I can’t believe that this is even real life,” another user wrote.

While those who suffer from childhood traumas deserve to feel heard and validated, there are other effective ways to seek treatment.

Healing from childhood trauma is not a simple endeavor, and the most effective treatment is through the guidance and support of a licensed professional.

It is important to tackle past traumas and emotional pain. The process of healing empowers individuals to take control of their emotional well-being and actively work towards a healthier emotional state. And it most certainly can be done without having to soil a diaper and drink from a baby bottle!

In the same breath, however, if the concept of role-playing is solely for pleasure, who's to say there shouldn't be a safe place to explore those desires?

Sometimes things that seem foreign to a majority of people can immediately be vilified because they are unknown or misunderstood. That might very well be the case for the Diaper Spa.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.