Mom Says She 'Loves America' Because She Was A 'Food Stamp Baby' But Now Lives In A Mansion All Because She Married Rich

A mother has gone viral after admitting that her life has changed for the better because she married a rich man.

In a TikTok video, Alyssa Seremet, a 29-year-old mother-of-two and stepmother to her husband, Mark's, teenage daughter, candidly spoke about how her life is drastically different than when she growing up and credited it to being able to marry into money.

Alyssa revealed that she now lives in a mansion after being a 'food stamp baby,' all because she has a rich husband now.

"I love America because I was literally a welfare baby, and now I'm blowing bubbles in the backyard with my baby in this gorgeous house," she revealed to her followers, showing off the massive mansion that she now lives in with her husband while being a stay-at-home mother to her daughter and infant son, Keanu.

She continued, jokingly admitting that her life changed for the better "all because I was a h-e. Dream big." In the caption of her post, Alyssa didn't hold back, telling her followers exactly what they needed to do in order to have the same life that she does.

"With hard work and a great rack, you can literally achieve anything in this country," she wrote. On her TikTok platform, Alyssa has countless videos documenting her marriage to her husband, who is 29 years her senior and who she first met when she was 24.

While the relationship may seem unconventional to some people, Alyssa isn't deterred by the hateful comments she receives and instead uses them to show off that her marriage with her husband, Mark, is one of the best relationships that she's ever been in.

She not only shares an 11-month-old son with Mark but is also a stepmother to his 16-year-old daughter, Mel, while also having a daughter from a previous relationship that she was in as a teenager.

In some of her other videos, Alyssa opened up about having her first baby, daughter Ziya, when she was 18-years-old, and facing extreme financial struggle due to being so young and becoming a mother.

"I was alone. Her father had broken up with me when I was 8 months pregnant, and I was living with my mom and sister for the first 2 years of her life," Alyssa wrote in an Instagram post.

In the comments section, people were supportive of Alyssa's journey and praised her for being honest about her life and relationship.

"Inspirational words. Thanks, queen," one TikTok user wrote, while another user added, "Not the content I wanted to see but the content I NEEDED to see. Let’s me know I’m on the right path."

A third user chimed in, "Love this for you," while a fourth user commented, "All jokes aside you’re a really sweet mom. Glad you and your baby are living it up."

