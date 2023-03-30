Man Defends Engagement To Woman 47 Years Older Than Him—'I Can't Get Over How Beautiful She Is'

The phrase “love is love” was made for a love like this one. The joining of 27-year-old Devaughn Aubrey and 74-year-old Kathi Jenkins is one for the history books — and who knows, one of them might already be in them.

All jokes aside, Aubrey and Jenkins have caught a lot of flak on the internet in the last year for their out-of-the-ordinary relationship, but it seems like they continue on without a care in the world for what everyone thinks about them.

Kathi Jenkins and Devaughn Aubrey defend their 47-year age gap relationship.

A relationship that even has a wedding around the corner, seeing as the two are now engaged to be wed — though the date of the wedding hasn’t been announced yet.

They know that they have haters, but they don’t seem to pay them any mind. On June 27, 2022, Aubrey posted an image of them kissing with the caption “I love my lady Kathi, she's my boo, not my sugar mama, I don't work for her, I don't want her money and I'm not in this for the gifts. I just love her sexy smart a--.”

When he receives hate in the comments of his Instagram posts, he regularly fights back, not caring what people think about them and always standing up for his “boo.”

The two met in Texas in 2021 on the adult hookup site, Adult Friend Finder (AFF) where Aubrey recalled “stumbling upon” Jenkins’s profile and immediately being intrigued by “a picture of her breast,” according to Media Drum.

Aubrey had recently divorced a woman he had gone to school with and was working as a Walmart stocker and condo porter while Jenkins was retired and never married. She has four children, thirteen grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.

“I read her profile and messaged her in hopes of a response, she was online too and answered back,” he told them. “I asked for her number and she gave it to me then she immediately asked how big my member is and we talked for a bit that night.”

Although the beginning of their relationship was mainly about physical intimacy, once they got to know each other, it was true love. He mentioned that Kathi was very picky, but was able to win her over even though she was “usually going for tall white men.”

“She is so perfect for me and she is very experienced in life and teaches me a lot. We never fight, can always talk without yelling and I trust her completely,” Aubrey said.

Their families and friends have been supportive of them throughout the process.

It seems as though their tallest tale of adversity stems from Aubrey’s diet. “Most of my family are okay with us being together,” said Jenkins. “I like younger men, usually white tall men. My oldest child isn’t supportive, she doesn’t like that he is vegan but the rest are. I also have grown grandchildren and most of them are supportive.”

On the other side of things, Aubrey’s family almost didn’t believe him when he told them Jenkins’s age.

“I told my mother about her when we started dating but she thought I was joking about her age until we spent our birthdays together and showed her our pictures but I’m sure my parents and siblings got the hint that I like older women.”

He has friends around Jenkins’s age that are worried about what will happen if he wants kids, but aside from that, they’ve been supportive as well.

Most people will look at the age gap and think that she must be rich and he’s in it for the money, but he says that’s “not the case at all.”

“I just want us to live the rest of our lives together and be happy,” Jenkins says, with Aubrey pitching in and saying, “I think we should all do what makes us happy no matter what people think or feel, be natural,” said Devaughn.

