Man Claims There's 'No Such Thing' As A Career Anymore Since Companies Are Losing Their Employees' Trust

If you’ve been on the internet over the last few years, especially since the start of the pandemic, you’ve seen the way that the workforce, the economy, and the value of a dollar have changed.

One woman recently posted a TikTok in which she states that she believes we’re “kind of at the death of careers.” The man who stitched it and recently went viral agreed.

He believes there is 'no such thing' as a career anymore because nobody wants one.

“There is no such thing as a career anymore, come here,” Jordan, the TikToker stitched the original video says, “because nobody wants a career anymore.”

Not to be confused with the same rhetoric that the greedy capitalists yell about — that “nobody wants to work anymore.” No, instead, Jordan believes that it’s because of a different reason — one that is a result of the way the economy in this country has progressed.

“The new workforce — the new generation of workforce — they’re not working for the sake of getting promoted to have a good long-lasting job. We are all working to survive,” he explains.

“You cannot have a career if every single day you are worried about if you’re gonna be able to keep your job or not.”

Recently, big tech companies — and many companies in general — have issued massive layoffs at a time when the cost of living has increased to a staggering amount.

The housing market is in a crisis because no one can afford homes like they used to, rent prices are through the roof, milk costs have gone as high as $6.22, and jobs aren’t paying anywhere near the amount necessary to afford all of these things.

All of these things coupled with the ever-present risk of losing your job to no fault of your own means that people aren’t holding on to their jobs like they used to.

“Companies are not instilling any trust at all with their workers,” Jordan explains, going into a story about someone he knew from his last job.

His former coworker had been fired regardless of how loyal of an employee he was.

“The last job I had, there was somebody who was working at that job for about 20 years, you wanna know what happened? That company laid him off. They fired him via email on his day off.”

20 years of loyalty means nothing to these corporations and the cold people that lead them, “so if companies can do that, what’s the point of actually wanting a career?”

“We’re just looking for jobs that can pay good enough to keep our groceries in our house.”

According to The Wall Street Journal, in January 2023, Google's parent company, Alphabet, eliminated 12,000 jobs. In March 2023, Facebook parent, Meta, eliminated 10,000. Microsoft also laid off 10,000 workers in January.

According to Jordan, it seems like the only way to save face is to continue hopping around for jobs that pay better than your previous ones lest you stay at one place for too long and end up unemployed.

While this may not be the same as the “death” of a career, it may be the death of upward mobility and long-term careers.

Isaac Serna-Diez is an Assistant Editor who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Keep up with his rants about current events on his Twitter.