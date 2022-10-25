Leslie Jordan's Damaged Car Shown In Video After The Crash That Ended His Life

Beloved actor Leslie Jordan has sadly passed away in an unexpected car crash.

Leslie Jordan, known for roles in ‘Call Me Kat,’ ‘Will and Grace,’ and ‘American Horror Story,’ unexpectedly passed away in a tragic car crash on October 24.

Jordan was also beloved on Instagram as both a meme and a gay icon.

Now, more news is coming out of his death.

A video showed Leslie Jordan’s car after the crash that ended his life.

Video footage shared on TikTok by a user named iamsikora has since surfaced of the comedian’s car being towed after the crash, showing the damage caused.

TMZ reported that sources said Jordan was driving when he all of a sudden suffered from an unknown medical emergency, in which the car swerved and crashed into the side of a building.

LAPD confirmed to People magazine that the crash occurred around 9:30 AM on Monday morning.

It was later confirmed on Jordan’s official Instagram account that the actor had passed, as well as teasing a project “Leslie was really proud of and was looking forward to sharing with the world."

Jordan’s agent David Shaul also shared an official statement with People magazine.

"The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times," Shaul said.

What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."

Leslie Jordan found a beloved following during the pandemic.

While Jordan is an accredited veteran in acting, he also exploded into internet fame during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While back home in Tennessee with his family to ride out the pandemic, Jordan started to post on his Instagram.

He quickly gained millions of followers, posting nearly twice a day and greeting his fans with his now iconic phrase, “Well, sh--, what are y'all doing?”

Many of the videos quickly circulated online as memes, with a couple of his best moments being his first reaction to Cardi B’s song WAP.

As well as his iconic video clip saying, “Lord have mercy, I’m about to bust.”

old man saying lord have mercy im about / bout to bust reaction video pic.twitter.com/327MJprzUr — َ (@tesorohee) March 13, 2022

Fans and celebrities alike shared their sadness over his passing all over social media.

These celebrities include Billy Eichner, Cardi B, Dolly Parton, Lynda Carter, and many more.

Jordan was only 67-years-old when he passed away.

