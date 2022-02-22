Kyle Rittenhouse Threatens To Sue Whoopi Goldberg For Calling Him A 'Murderer'

As the entire country watched the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse many were disappointed to see him acquitted on all charges following his killing of two protestors in Wisconsin.

Among them is Whoopi Goldberg who, according to Rittenhouse, referred to him as a murderer after the decision to acquit Rittenhouse was made.

Kyle Rittenhouse is threatening lawsuits against Whoopi Goldberg and TV personalities.

Rittenhouse who has become a right-wing celebrity amid the divisive debates about his acquittal, appeared on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to discuss the case and the media coverage surrounding the 2020 shooting.

Now, Rittenhouse has declared that he is on a legal warpath and that he would be suing people who he says lied about him and the people that he killed.

On Tucker Carlson’s show, Rittenhouse said that he would be legally going after, “Politicians, celebrities, athletes. Whoopi Goldberg's on the list. She called me a murderer after I was acquitted by a jury of my peers. She went on to still say that. And there's others.”

Rittenhouse continued, ”Don't forget about Cenk Uygur from The Young Turks. He called me a murderer before the verdict and continues to call me a murderer.”

Rittenhouse claims that Whoopi Goldberg lied about him being a murderer.

The comments from Goldberg that Rittenhouse is referring to might be one in which she said, “Even all the excuses in the world does not change the fact that three people got shot. Two people were murdered. To me it’s murder. I’m sorry.”

Rittenhouse also took aim at people who referred to him as a white supremacist, saying, “Such as…everybody's who's lied, called me a white supremacist. They're all gonna be held accountable and we're going to handle them in a courtroom.”

The Rittenhouse verdict continues to divide the US.

In the summer of 2020, at the height of protests in Kenosha Wisconsin, Kyle Rittenhouse traveled from his home state to Kenosha in order to “protect” businesses during the unrest.

The then 17-year-old brought a semi-automatic rifle and used it to kill two protestors and wound a third, later claiming he acted in self-defense.

Rittenhouse turned himself in to the police and the high visibility case began. Many media outlets and celebrities chimed in and called for mercy or punishment. The debate as to whether or not the killings were justified was had in households all across the country.

Now, in a world post-aquittal, Rittenhouse appears to be seeking retribution for how he was treated by the left-wing media.

It’s unclear whether or not Rittenhouse and his team intend to go through with their threats of legal action or even if there is any legal basis to the threats.

