Kid Cudi Vows To Stand With Lil Nas X As He Pushes His 'Gay Agenda'

Kid Cudi has recently voiced his appreciation and support for artist, Lil Nas X, and his “gay agenda.”

Recently, Lil Nas X was made one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People, where Cudi penned a touching tribute to the young rapper.

“Lil Nas X is a new twist on some of the themes I was riding on when I first started out: being true to yourself and not giving a f--- what anyone says," Cudi wrote.

Lil Nas X & Kid Cudi met up after sharing a wholesome interaction on twitter about collaborating on a song. pic.twitter.com/H0mbYdaSGw — major (@lilnasxmajor) September 13, 2021

Since Lil Nas X’s coming out as gay in 2019, the young artist has been the recipent of extreme backlash and hateful messages on social media. Many of the comments aimed at Nas are about him being “too flamboyant” and “a bad influence on the younger generation.”

In reality, Lil Nas X is continually pushing the barriers on being a gay Black man in not only the entertainment industry, but the rap industry as well.

Kid Cudi talked about Lil Nas X, homophobia in hip-hop and a possible song collaboration.

"There's a homophobic cloud over hip-hop, and he's going to break that sh-t down," Cudi wrote of Lil Nas X. "We have to stand with him. I'm going to do whatever I have to do to let him know—you have my support."

“What he's doing is what we need right now. To have a gay man in hip-hop doing his thing, crushing records—that is huge for us and for Black excellence," Cudi continued.

"The way he's unafraid to make people uncomfortable is so rock 'n' roll. He's a true rock star.”

Kid Cudi hinted he wanted to work with Lil Nas X.

It’s clear to see that Lil Nas X isn’t deterred by the public’s often harsh opinions on him, simply living comfortably in his own truth and challenging the societal norms often found in the rap industry.

However, some fans noted that his album is devoid of any Black male artists, to which Lil Nas X responded that “maybe a lot of them don’t want to work with me.”

maybe a lot of them just don’t wanna work with me https://t.co/AkEDNMMbkP — MONTERO (@LilNasX) September 1, 2021

Kid Cudi immediately responded that he’d love to work with Lil Nas X writing, “i'll work w u and frolic in rose gardens w u singin about my pain."

In the same tribute Cudi wrote for Time Magazine, he mentioned how the notion of Black male artists not wanting to work with Nas made him sad.

But fans can look forward to a possible collaboration between the two as Cudi also wrote, "When we do our song together, however trippy the video is, let’s get sexy with it."

Lil Nas X is the gay icon we all needed.

Lil Nas X is constantly brushing off the trolls who criticize him with hilarious jokes about pushing his “gay agenda” as well as putting together extreme and over-the-top performances and music videos, which often showcase his comfortability in being gay.

The release of his debut album “Montero” also has an impressive list of featured artists including Elton John, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, and Miley Cyrus, though the best part of his album release was the marketing strategy Lil Nas X created.

With a slew of pictures posted to his social media accounts, Nas hilariously announced the release date of his album with a pregnancy photoshoot. Even going as far as to film his own baby shower, with presents being from the artists featured on his album.

Kid Cudi is no stranger to challenging heteronormativity in the rap industry.

Cudi is widely known for being extremely transparent about his mental health in many of his songs and interviews, as well as speaking openly about his struggle with overcoming addiction.

In his SNL performance back in April of this year, Cudi even rocked a floral dress as paying tribute to Kurt Cobain.

"The image of seeing Kurt Cobain in a dress was very rock & roll to me. That was cool," Cudi said during an appearance on HBO's The Shop. “So, I already made up my mind years ago that I wanted to do this."

"I've never been someone who's thinking about the backlash. I don't give a f--- about what anyone thinks. You can't when you're doing this s---. I knew it would piss some people off, but I love that because hip-hop is so weird about [masculinity].”

It’s amazing to not only be seeing Kid Cudi breaking down the toxic masculinity in the rap industry, but also seeing Lil Nas X doing it as well.

The two rappers even teased a collaboration, with Lil Nas X tweeting: “we will make the greatest song of all time together.”

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.