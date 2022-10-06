Jeffrey Dahmer’s Glasses On Sale On Website Dedicated To Murderers’ Memorabilia

There's a website online where you can purchase an item from the infamous serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer — more specifically, his infamous glasses.

If you’re willing to pay a lot of money (and have a morbid curiosity) you can purchase them alongside some of Dahmer’s other personal items.

Jeffrey Dahmer’s glasses are currently on sale for $150,000 on Cult Collectibles.

Taylor James, who owns the site Cult Collectibles known for its true crime memorabilia, has reportedly put Dahmer’s glasses on sale.

The glasses include the original leather case Dahmer reportedly would keep the lens safe in.

These are the glasses the killer wore in prison.

Another pair of Dahmer’s glasses, however, were reportedly just sold in a private sale.

While the glasses aren’t on the website, James says any interested buyers should contact him directly.

James told TMZ that he came into possession of the glasses, as well as other items, when he was contacted by a former housekeeper of Dahmer’s father, Lionel.

The collection, which you can view on the website, includes personal handwritten notes to and from Dahmer, his psych evals, his personal prison Bibles, and family photos of a young Dahmer.

The site also includes Dahmer’s very own urn, including his ashes, for only $250,000.

Cult Collectibles also includes other known killers’ belongings, aside from Jeffrey Dahmer.

On the website, there are multiple categories to browse through.

From “cults” to “mass/school shooters,” James has built a lucrative collection.

Some of the items include personal books from Issei Sagawa, a Japanese cannibal and necrophile known for murdering Renée Hartevelt in Paris in 1981.

Others include a three-page letter written by cult leader and murderer Charles Manson.

Purchasing serial killer memorabilia is nothing new.

Ted Bundy’s infamous Volkswagen Bug went up for auction after he was caught.

While Bundy was still on death row, a sheriff named Lonnie Anderson bought the vehicle for only $925.

Anderson held onto the car and after a surge of interest in true crime took off, he later sold it for $25,000.

The car now sits at the Alcatraz East Crime Museum.

John Wayne Gacy's abstract paintings have sold as high as $16,000.

Angel Resendiz, known for murdering 23 people in the U.S. and Mexico, had his fingernails sold for only $300.

A more disturbing item that you can view at the Museum of Death in Hollywood is the Heaven’s Gate cult members’ bunk beds.

These beds were the last place the members were when 39 members of the cult all collectively took their lives.

While there isn’t anything inherently wrong with enjoying true crime, it’s important to still recognize that these people have committed the worst crimes in human history and we may never know why they did these things.

Perhaps that’s why some people have a fascination with owning some of their items.

Victoria Soliz is a writer with YourTango who covers news and entertainment content. Her work explores pop culture trends, film and TV, and celebrity news