Fans Fear YouTuber Gabbie Hanna Is Suffering A Mental Breakdown After Seeing Recent Posts

Popular YouTuber, Gabbie Hanna, has been very active on social media in the last 24 hours and her behavior has started to be a concern among fans who think something might be seriously wrong.

The controversial social media personality has made waves over the years as she has had several feuds with other personalities and has stated some of her problematic beliefs, but now her fans have decided to push those things aside in order to answer her call for help.

Is Gabbie Hanna Okay? YouTuber concerns fans with recent TikTok posts.

LAPD reportedly visited Hanna's home to carry out a wellness check on the YouTube star after she posted over 100 consecutive TikTok videos with alarming statements.

The concern for Hanna began on August 22, 2022 when she posted a TikTok replying to a comment on a previous post that laughed at her claims that she would save the world.

“Every time I say I’m going to save the world, people laugh at me,” she says at the start of the TikTok, adding text into the video that says “Or try to question my faith by questioning my sanity.”

For the rest of the video, she talks about “saving ourselves so we can save each other” and goes into religious talking points that fans noticed were uncharacteristic of her.

In the comments, people shared their concerns, saying “my friend with bipolar talks like this when she goes through a manic stage… please do not hesitate to get help [Gabbie].”

What fans didn’t know at the time was that Hanna would go on to upload nearly 200 more TikToks over the next 48 hours, causing people to label her behavior as a “manic episode” or some sort of mental break.

She would continue to post videos where she talked about several deeply philosophical subjects that confused her viewers as they turned into ramblings without a clear and concise train of thought.

One person claimed that “Most ppl that go through manic episodes very often become loudly religious. It’s a part of neurobiology.”

Hanna replied with a video mocking this person, and continued to tell people that she was okay and insisted that everyone “wake up.”

While some people online claim that she’s faking all of it for money or attention, Hanna posted that police actually arrived at her home in order to perform a wellness check on her after her neighbors heard her in the middle of the night.

“Can you believe someone heard me screaming Bloody Murder in the middle of the night, and they didn’t check in on me?” she wrote in her TikTok post on August 24, 2022.

“They waited til the next afternoon to send them? That’s so weird to me. You’re my neighbor and you called for a wellness check.”

Fans were concerned about her as she didn’t upload a video in the four hours following the wellness check.

Shortly, she resumed her posting by responding to someone who said they hoped she had finally gone to sleep.

Eventually, another person named “Nicholas” started appearing in her TikToks, and people became concerned that he was a stranger looking to take advantage of her breakdown.

so gabbie hanna posted on tiktok 100+ times in the past 24 hours, managed to offend pretty much every group/community, danced off beat, and *checks notes*…is saying she’s God ascending because she’s from the Middle East which is Pittsburg ??? — Dayna (@xoDaynaa) August 24, 2022

Others suggested that maybe he was a fellow TikToker who simply wanted to check on her and make sure she was okay, but there’s no way of knowing for sure.

At the time of writing, her last post did not include Nicholas but claimed that someone has broken into her house and asked for people on TikTok to pray for her “just in case.”

Many people in the comments expressed their concerns and claimed that they have called the police.

“I’m on hold for LA 311,” one user wrote, “they have high call volume right now, so hopefully I’m not the only one calling about this.”

Hundreds of thousands of people sit in wait as they continue refreshing her TikTok page in hopes that an update will be posted soon that ensures Hanna’s safety.

If you or someone you know is going through a mental health episode, do not hesitate to reach out for help. You can contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline 24/7 at 988 for free and confidential support.

Isaac Serna-Diez is an Assistant Editor who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Keep up with his rants about current events on his Twitter.