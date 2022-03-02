Video Shows Indiana Teacher Slam Student's Head Against A Wall Before He Collapses To The Ground

An Indiana teacher is receiving some well-deserved criticism after CCTV footage was shared that appears to show him abusing a student.

Teachers are, arguably, the most important people in any society. Doctors, scientists, and engineers are all also up there, but teachers are, at the very least, in the conversation.

School is where kids are formed into adults, where they learn and get skills that will be essential to them for the rest of their lives. Children are the future, which means that teachers are responsible for shepherding the future.

So, when the horrifying video was released, parents were understably concerned about what this means for our kids.

A viral video showed the Indiana teacher push a student into a wall.

The teacher at Jimtown High School in Indiana is in hot water after a video showed him, Mike Hosinski, allegedly attacking a student in a hallway.

The video begins with Hosinski following the student, who is barely as tall as the teacher’s chest. Hosinski breaks into a jog to catch up with the student and reaches him after rounding a corner.

Once Hosinski catches up to the student, he grabs the student by his backpack and roughly pushes him into the wall.

The next sequence of events comes fast, as Hosinski points his finger in the face of the student before quickly delivering an open-handed strike to the child’s face, causing his head to rock back into the wall and knocking his hoodie down.

The child was visibly stunned by the attack.

After hitting the student, Hosinskiy grabs him again and begins to walk him down the hallway, but something isn’t right.

In the video, the student can be seen pressing his hand to his head and stumbling forward, after only a few steps, the child collapses out of Hosinski’s grip and onto the ground.

Multiple witnesses are visible in the hallway at this point and another adult appears to wave Hosinski off and approach the student to check on him. The video ends as Hosinski starts to walk away and turns back to look when he reaches the corner.

This isn’t the first time that Hosinski has been in trouble for his conduct. There have been complaints in the past about Hosinski’s political and religious beliefs and how they were affecting his teaching and classroom.

The school is now investigating the incident.

The Baugo schools’ press release statement makes it clear that the school is taking this matter of student safety seriously, “The safety of students attending Baugo Community Schools is our highest priority and greatest responsibility. All Jimmies must be able to learn in a safe environment.”

Hosinski is not currently allowed on or near school grounds while the investigation takes place and has asked to be allowed to retire immediately.

It remains to be seen what the school will decide regarding Hosinski’s pension and retirement as well as the findings of the investigation.

Regardless of any school board’s decision, the video is clear and the actions of Hosinski against the student are cruel and indefensible.

Whether justice is meted out or not, parents can at least breathe a sigh of relief that this teacher won’t be responsible for their children any longer.

Dan O'Reilly is a writer who covers news, politics, and social justice. Follow him on Twitter.