Italian Hotel Named Best In The World Will Set You Back A Whopping Sum Per Night

Cost-conscious travelers plan a hotel stays that offer budgeted value for their vacation needs. In other words, a clean, safe space where they can sleep and shower.

However, the recently crowned best hotel in the world, according to “50 Best,” plans to give you an experience like no other — even if the price might be hard to swallow. The cheapest rooms at the Passalacqua hotel might set you back over 1000 Euros (~1071 USD) a night, but the science behind traveling might convince you it’s worth it. Plus, it’s not every day that you’ll get to experience the glamour of Italy's Lake Como.

It may not be good for your wallet, but traveling is certainly good for your health, and the luxuries that Passalacqua offers are second to none. With some rooms asking for over 8000 Euros, their devotion to ensuring an experience deserving of that price is noticeable.

The stunning lakeside hotel resides in the Moltrasio commune in Italy, along the southwestern shore of Lake Como. Boasting a full program of daily activities that change from season to season, there’s never a boring day at Passalacqua.

And while the extravagance of a hotel like Passalacqua is outside most of our vacation aspirations, the health benefits gained by traveling certainly are not!

According to one study published by the American Psychosomatic Society, researchers monitored male participants at risk of heart disease for nine years and found that people who vacationed every year had about 30% less risk of dying from heart disease.

In a similar study, researchers monitored female participants for 20 years and found that those who took vacations the least were about two and a half times more likely to have a heart attack than those who vacationed once a year.

Traveling abroad has the chance to boost your immune system, increase your creativity, promote physical activity, and generally just lower stress and make you happier overall.

According to a study published by the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, stress levels remained lower and well-being remained higher for 30 to 45 days after a vacation.

Needless to say, vacationing is beneficial for your health, but is $1000 a night worth it? Well, that’s about the same price as a night in a US emergency room, so take your pick.

Make sure you sort out your affairs and plan your vacation ahead of time before traveling.

Check with your job to see how much time off you have. Choose your travel companions wisely, and plan everything ahead of time. According to the Harvard Business Review, there are times when vacationing can turn into an unnecessary stressor — in order to eliminate that, make sure you have everything in order before taking a trip.

Certain anxieties may persist for everyone — Are you sure you packed everything you needed? Will the weather hold up? What happens if I get sick in this foreign country — but the bottom line is, planning everything ahead of time, including your itinerary, tickets, travel accommodations, and hotel reservations, is highly important in ensuring a stress-free time when you’re actually there.

Next time you think about traveling, consider taking a trip to the best hotel in the world — the Passalacqua. Just make sure your wallet can take the hit as well, you don’t want to be worrying about how much you’re spending while you’re there.

