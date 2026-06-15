Study Finds Grandmothers With One Specific Trait Are Much Less Likely To Babysit Their Grandkids

It's a common occurrence for older adults in the family to step up and help care for the youngest members. Watching grandkids for a few hours while the parents are at work or letting them stay over for the weekend is very much the norm.

As the saying goes, it takes a village to raise kids, but times have changed, and that means grandparents aren't as active in their adult children's lives as they once were. But could their health be playing a role in time spent with their grandkids? Though caregiving expectations vary based on cultural values and financial needs, research has revealed that, overall, healthier grandparents might not take on this role nearly as often.

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A new study found that physically healthier grandmothers are less likely to babysit their grandkids.

Athena C. Y. Chan, PhD, and her team wanted to explore family dynamics, specifically how grandparents affect each other's ability to watch grandchildren. The study they conducted included data from the Health and Retirement Study of older adults in the U.S. Over 5,500 heterosexual couples with at least one partner over the age of 50 and with one grandchild were tracked from 2010-2016.

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Upon examination, the researchers noticed certain patterns emerging over a significant period of time. Arguably, the most notable is that grandmothers who reported having better physical health also spent less time caregiving for their grandchildren. Subsequently, grandfathers also spent less time watching grandchildren when the grandmothers had higher health scores.

This discovery stuck out to the researchers because it contradicts the idea that healthier individuals would be willing and able to do more work. However, they theorize that this might be because older adults in good physical health have more options for how to spend their time.

An active grandmother may choose to work or travel, while a grandmother with limited mobility isn't able to leave the house as easily, making her more readily available to watch grandchildren. Of course, this isn't a definitive correlation, but it does introduce an interesting concept in gerontology (the study of the aging process).

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Staying active is extremely beneficial for older adults, both physically and mentally.

While spending time with grandchildren remains important, staying active allows grandparents to prioritize their own health and well-being, which benefits the whole family in the long run. Physical activity is a crucial element of maintaining independence and quality of life for aging adults.

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Whether it's taking daily walks, attending fitness classes, or even keeping up with an active hobby like gardening, regular movement keeps muscles strong and supports heart health, among a wide variety of other health benefits. Grandparents can then enjoy their hobbies and spend time with their loved ones without any limitations.

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Activity is also closely connected to mental and emotional health. Many older adults find that staying active boosts their mood and reduces stress. They feel more energetic throughout the day, even as aging makes certain tasks harder. Active seniors tend to feel more confident and capable as they navigate new phases of life.

Of course, there are ways to have the best of both worlds. Take your grandchildren along on a bike ride, or let them help you do yardwork. Both of you get some physical activity while building a bond that will last a lifetime. It's a win-win!

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Kayla Asbach is a writer with a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.