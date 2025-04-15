Florida Teacher Loses Job After Calling A Student By Their Preferred Name

In Florida, a new wave of education laws is forcing teachers to walk the fine line between respecting their students and following the rules. One high school teacher knows this all too well. She actually lost her job after referring to a student by their chosen name without first obtaining parental consent.

The case has ignited a fierce debate over how far parental rights extend into the classroom and whether teachers need to prioritize the students they are tasked with teaching or the parents who may or may not support them.

A Florida teacher lost her job after calling a student by their preferred name, sparking outcry and thousands to rally in support.

Melissa Calhoun, known for her connection with students and passion for teaching, admitted to referring to a student by their chosen name without first obtaining parental consent, a move that goes against a 2023 Florida Board of Education rule involving students' education records.

The law requires schools to have signed parental approval before teachers can use any alternative names for students, regardless of whether those names relate to gender identity. That means even nicknames. That same year, the state passed the Florida Statute 1001.42, which outlines the rights and regulations concerning how personal pronouns and titles are used in public K-12 schools.

According to district spokesperson Janet Murnaghan, Calhoun received a formal reprimand for knowingly violating the rule. The district then chose not to renew her annual contract and noted that the Florida Department of Education would now review her teaching certification, potentially putting her career in jeopardy.

Calhoun isn’t the only teacher in Florida facing unemployment. According to Pink News, AV Vary, a non-binary teacher at Florida Virtual School, was terminated for using the gender-neutral title "Mx." in violation of the state's pronoun restrictions. Vary has since filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Former and current students have rallied around the beloved Florida high school teacher.

The line between being a good teacher and parental control in the classroom is nothing new, but amid teacher shortages and a widespread literacy crisis, getting rid of well-respected teachers doesn't exactly seem like a good solution. The Florida law requires parental approval for any name changes, but it doesn't specify what should happen to teachers who don’t comply. This leaves school districts with the power to fire teachers for simply calling a child by a nickname.

Finch Walker with Florida Today reported that at an intense school board meeting, supporters flooded the room with emotional testimony. Students, parents, and community members passionately defended Calhoun, with some calling the district's decision "cruel."

A student-led petition to reinstate Ms. Calhoun has already racked up more than 20,000 signatures and continues to climb. "Mrs. Calhoun has always been really nice to me and many other students, she doesn’t deserve this," a former student by the name of Lauren wrote in the petition comments. Calhoun’s case may be the first of its kind in Florida, but it likely won’t be the last.

But for many in the LGBTQ+ community, this isn’t just about rules on paper.

While much of the public focus has centered on how these laws affect transgender youth, the impact is wider than many may realize. A student named Thomas, who wants to be called "Tom" or "Tommy," is subject to the same policy as a student seeking a name that aligns with their identity.

For many educators, honoring a student’s preferred name, whatever the reason, offers a way to connect, which is integral in our current educational climate. It builds trust, which is essential when it comes to keeping kids engaged in learning. But with these new mandates, teachers may find themselves torn between what they believe is best for the student and what is required by law.

According to a survey by GLSEN, 59.5% of LGBTQ students felt unsafe at school because of their sexual orientation. Currently, there are no widely accessible public alternatives for those who feel these policies don’t reflect their values. Public schools are funded by all taxpayers, including those who support LGBTQ+ rights and inclusive learning environments.

When students and educators are restricted from expressing something as personal as a name, it can feel like the system is no longer designed for everyone.

