Florida Files Texas-Style Abortion Law — And Republicans In Other States Are Likely To Follow In Their Footsteps

On Wednesday, Rep. Webster Barnaby, a Florida state lawmaker introduced anti-abortion legislation that would drasictically restrict access to reprodcutive healthcare.

GOP legislators in other Republican states are expected to attempt to replicate this dangerous law.

Republican Representative Webster Barnaby introduced the Florida bill that bans physicians from providing abortions if a “fetal heartbeatt” can be detected.

Although Wilton Simpson, the Senate President, was eager to announce his support for a Texas-style, Florida abortion ban, Senator Kathleen Passidomo — the woman set to succeed Simpson as leader of the state Senate next year — opposes the citizen enforcement aspect of the law.

The Florida bill also replicates the Texas law that anyone can file a civil lawsuit against anyone who performs an abortion that violates the ban.

The Florida bill allows anyone — except for a government employee — to file a civil lawsuit against those who perform an abortion that violates the ban.

The bill also allows citizens to sue those who are in violation of adhering to the law, “regardless of whether the person knew or should have known that the abortion” would have been prohibited.

They are able to sue for up to six years after the violation occurred. If that said citizen “prevails,” they will be given a minimum of $10,00 for each reported abortion in violation of the law.

The Texas abortion ban is one of the most extreme abortion restrictions in the U.S.

Chief Executive Officer and President of Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida, Stephanie Fraim, said, “Right now in Florida, the access is reasonable.”

“There is no doubt the Florida Legislature and (Gov. Ron) DeSantis will make a hard run for a Texas-style law,” she continued.

Apparently, Florida abortions declined at a steady rate from 2010 to 2017. Since then, the rates have been increasing.

A 2014 study from the Pew Research Center indicates that 56% of Floridians said that abortions should be legal.

Fraim also said that Florida Republicans could introduce laws similar to Mississippi legislation, which outlaws most abortions after 15 weeks.

"I expect any state that has a Legislature and a governor that would like to restrict abortion as much as possible,” she said, “Will look at Texas as a model or Mississippi.”

Other GOP states are expected to follow in Florida’s footsteps.

“We are horrified to see anti-choice politicians in Florida following in Texas’ footsteps,” Adrienne Kimmell, President of NARAL Pro-Choice America said.

“And there’s no question that lawmakers hostile to reproductive freedom in other states will do the same.”

Lawmakers in Arkansas, South Dakota, North Dakota, Indiana, and Mississippi have all expressed interest in replicating the Texas abortion ban.

“Even as Roe stands,” Kimmell said, “The evisceration of abortion access is well underway and Florida is just the latest example of the anti-choice movement’s effort to end safe, legal abortion in its entirety through vigilantism.”

Izzy Casey is a writer who covers pop culture and entertainment.