Father Refuses To Pay Kid’s College Tuition & Demands DNA Test After Discovering Wife Cheated 18 Years Ago

A teenager is facing a serious moral dilemma after getting caught in the middle of his parent’s contentious divorce.

The 18-year-old took to Reddit’s “Am I The A–hole” forum to discuss his difficult situation and find out if his reaction to his parents’ divorce is justified.

“My dad found out my mom was cheating and she won’t say with who or when but we know it’s likely around the time she was a stay at home mother,” he wrote.

The user explains that he and his siblings were all born around the same time so it’s possible that any of them could be the product of their mother’s infidelity.

The father decided that he wanted his children to get DNA tests.

“He’s divorcing my mother and wants us to take a DNA test to prove we’re his children otherwise he isn’t paying for college for us,” the Reddit user explains.

His father had raised him as his own and had told his children he would pay their tuition fees so they had come to rely on it.

The teen’s oldest sister was the first to take the DNA test. She felt confident that she was related to him so appears to have had no issue taking the test.

“She was likely pre-cheating and she looks the most like him,” the poster writes.

Indeed, the test came back positive and the sister, who is currently in college, will continue to have her tuition paid by the man who raised her.

The Reddit user fears that he is not his father’s biological child.

“I have a feeling I’m not my dad’s biological kid since I don’t look anything like him and people even have commented I don’t look like the rest of my family,” he wrote.

The teen was, of course, concerned about not having enough money to pay for college, but first and foremost he was worried about the future of his relationship with his dad.

“I’m terrified because I think he’s upset enough that he won’t talk to me anymore,” he says, explaining that he would rather not know and doesn’t want to take the test.

But, if he doesn’t get the test his father won’t pay his tuition.

“The money isn’t in a college fund but set aside as investments my dad has and isn’t going to my mom in the divorce proceedings probably,” he writes.

He is due to start college in September so his situation is somewhat urgent.

“I stupidly picked a pretty expensive school because I thought my dad would pay for it and he said it was ok but now even if my mom was willing to I don’t think she can afford it,” he adds.

“I’m so mad at her and my dad for putting me in this position.”

Subscribe to our newsletter. Hey You! Want more of YourTango's best articles, seriously addictive horoscopes and top expert advice? Sign up to get our free daily newsletter!

Reddit users were sympathetic toward the teen’s situation.

It was pretty obvious to everyone on Reddit that the teen was caught between a rock and a hard place and was absolutely not in the wrong in this scenario.

“This is a no-win,” one user wrote, “Even if it turns out he is DNA related he'll always know his dad was willing to throw him away over a piece of paper.”

“It doesn’t excuse the mom’s actions at all but he spent 18 years raising [him.]” another added, “How can he be so quick to just cut him off like that?”

This was the general consensus as many were confused how the father was willing to let a lifetime of raising a child slip away all because of his wife’s actions.

Even though the son is in an impossibly difficult place, he ultimately decided to go ahead with the test, according to an edit he added.

“After reading some of the comments I’ve decided to do the test. I didn’t want to out of fear but now it’s clear it doesn’t really matter and it’s better I know for sure.”

Alice Kelly is a senior news and entertainment editor for YourTango. Based out of Brooklyn, New York, her work covers all things social justice, pop culture, and human interest. Keep up with her Twitter for more.