Guilty Verdict Or Not, Kyle Rittenhouse Will Be A Far-Right Martyr

The Kyle Rittenhouse trial has entered its second week and has seen a lot of drama thus far — from Judge Bruce Schroeder yelling at prosecutors to the now 18-year-old defendant breaking into tears.

On trial for the murder of two men and the injury of another with a military-style rifle in Kenosha County, Wisconsin, the entire country awaits the verdict for the Rittenhouse shooting — where it will play a huge role in furthering the divide of our country’s political spectrum.

Guilty or not, Kyle Rittenhouse will become a far-right martyr.

The political divide in our country has increased en masse over the last 5 or so years — thanks to a former president that set a new standard for what it means to be a Republican.

Black Lives Matter has been an organization since 2013 representing a group that supports a movement older than the group itself but was shot into the spotlight following the death of George Floyd in May 2020.

The entire summer saw marches and peaceful protests against police brutality and the innocent killings of black Americans by police that have been occurring for years — seemingly heightened during the pandemic.

Just 3 months after Floyd was killed, Jacob Blake was murdered in his car in Kenosha, Wisconsin, prompting yet another protest that turned violent and led to Rittenhouse, an Illinois native, to shoot and kill two men.

Rittenhouse's actions have become political.

Gun-toting, NRA supporting, far-right Republicans and conservatives sided with Rittenhouse.

“They were rioting and looting and needed to be stopped!” or, “they were attacking him! He acted in self-defense and shouldn’t be penalized.”

I hope Kyle Rittenhouse spends the rest of his life suing every single politician, business, individual and media network who smeared him as a white supremacist murderer.



I genuinely hope he never ever stops collecting checks from these monsters.



He was an innocent kid. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 10, 2021

For a long time, the right has been calling the Black Lives Matter movement a group of “thugs” and pointing fingers at them every time a black person died at the hands of police — spawning the All Lives Matter movement and popularizing the “thin blue line” that shows outward support of police.

Democrats and liberals — not to be confused with each other — said he should be put away for many reasons.

“Stand Your Ground” laws are widely controversial because they almost encourage violence in completely avoidable situations.

But also because the left is constantly fighting for more gun control laws and believe that Rittenhouse acted with the intent to cause harm. While the right have yet to accurately answer why he traveled over state borders with a rifle to a protest.

The culmination of these tensions is pouring out during the trial, leading people to speculate whether or not he’ll be convicted and going as far as to talk about the result regardless of the verdict.

If he’s convicted, the right will yell for injustice and further the divide — claiming that they are always being targeted and attacked and oppressed by the left for having differing “opinions.”

He’ll become a catalyst for some sort of alt-right movement in the same way that Floyd was painted as the figurehead for Black Lives Matter.

But if he isn’t convicted and walks free, it will set a dangerous precedent for the future of this country’s right to protest and speech, encouraging people like Rittenhouse to continue doing what he did because they know they’ll get away with it.

All of this is happening on top of the January 6th insurrection trials where QAnon protesters and Trump supporters are being tried for storming the Capitol.

No matter what the verdict is, the political divide will further because every time something happens, those stuck in the middle must pick a side or face societal ruin.

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Follow him on Twitter here.