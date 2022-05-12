Amber Heard's Friend Says Women Who 'Hate' Her Have 'Low Self-Esteem'

Eve Barlow, Amber Heard’s friend and supporter, has weighed in on why she thinks women make the majority of Depp’s supporters.

The journalist has been vocal in her support for Heard throughout the trial, taking to social media to comment on the growing social media movement against Heard.

Barlow was even banned from the Virginia courtroom, allegedly because she repeatedly tweeted about the case while sitting front row, directly behind Heard’s legal team.

Eve Barlow says women who “hate” Amber Heard have “low self-esteem.”

Her statement was in response to a tweet by Dr. Charlotte Proudman who commented on the apparent hatred women on social media have been showing towards Heard.

"Do women hate other women?" she asked, “And if you think they do, why?”

“It's easy for women with low self-esteem to hate AH or justify their prejudice towards archetypal feminine strength/beauty by denying their envy of it,” began Barlow’s response.

“They perceive an afforded power that's truly a myth, and excuse their own inefficiency at being resilient against misogyny.”

In another tweet, Barlow further states that Heard’s “assumed privileges” have meant she wasn’t allowed to be seen as a savior.

“It's much easier to get behind a woman who plays the damsel in distress than it is to empathize with a woman who has had to liberate herself,” she concludes.

Some parts of Barlow’s argument probe an interesting debate.

We have seen, on both sides of the trial, the myth of the “perfect victim” probed. Neither Depp nor Heard fits into the stereotypical image of a victim.

Then there is the notion of privilege. As Barlow insinuates, there is no form of privilege that prevents someone from becoming a victim of domestic abuse.

However, Amber Heard’s critics have largely rejected Barlow’s statements.

“Assuming women are jealous and don’t have any [substantive] arguments just because Amber is beautiful? Sounds pretty misogynistic to me,” reads one reply.

“My self esteem is fine. I just hate abusers,” writes another user.

Others who did agree with Barlow’s stance hinted that the fandom Depp has created around himself may be partially to blame.

“You would think the revelation that actually being with Johnny would suck would help but apparently, to keep the dream you must keep the envy,” wrote one Depp critic.

Another implied that women are conditioned to judge and hate other women from an early age.

“A lot of men know how easily they can use this,” she stated.

The Depp v. Heard trial will resume at 9 a.m. ET on Monday, May 16.

