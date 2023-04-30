College Senior Shares Her 'Highly Controversial' Tip For Incoming Freshmen

Faith Kruck describes herself in her TikTok bio as a “TikTok big sister,” and like any big sister, she has a perspective on what going through college is like. She posted a “Get Ready With Me” video in which she gives advice to incoming college freshmen.

The college senior lists off “everything I wish I knew going into my freshman year of college.”

Faith’s first tip for incoming freshmen is 'highly controversial' but was a great decision for her in the long run.

“First things first,” Faith started while putting on makeup. “This is going to be highly controversial– leave your high school boyfriend in high school.”

“I know right now you're probably like, no, like literally, I’m going to marry him, Faith, you have no idea what you’re talking about, we’re going to be the exception,” Faith said in an imagined conversation with someone who disagreed.

“And I know you think that because I was the same way. And so were two of my other friends in my high school friend group, and one of my roommates in college. And spoiler alert — none of us are still together with our high school boyfriends. And I think all of us would agree, including our ex-boyfriends, that it was probably the best thing that all of us could have done for each other.”

Faith explained the reasoning behind her advice to leave high school relationships in high school.

While she maintained that people in high school relationships didn’t need to immediately break up, she did say that they should think realistically about their future.

“You honestly have no idea, everything that’s out there for you when you start college. You really don’t,” Faith said. “For example, I’m studying abroad right now, which I never ever in a million years would have done if I was still together with my high school boyfriend, I just wouldn’t have.”

She also offered practical guidance in terms of ending high school relationships, stating, “trust me, it’s a lot easier to break up with him than when you’ve already done long distance for ‘x’ amount of time.”

In a study conducted by the American Counseling Association, it was found that about 75% of US college students have been in a long-distance relationship, so if you do decide to stick out your high school romance, you’ll be in good company.

Faith gave more advice on making the best of your college years, including to 'say yes to going to everything.'

She explained the importance of trying out new experiences, “especially if you’re going to a big school, it’s so hard to meet people and you really never know who you’re going to meet. And it’s something I wish I would have done more of when I was a freshman. I wish I could have just gone out, stayed out longer, met more people, the whole thing.”

Faith also gave incoming freshmen permission to feel the full range of their emotions, stating, “it’s okay if you don’t love your freshman year of college. It’s a major learning curve, just being away from home for the first time. Everyone is struggling in going through it even if it might not appear so.”

Her last piece of advice had to do with growing up and leaving certain relationships behind. “It’s okay to outgrow friendships or certain people,” Faith explained. “Whether that’s college or high school friends because some people really are just meant to be in your life for a certain period or teach you a certain lesson.”

She left her followers with one piece of bonus advice, which was, “ Don’t forget to call your mom because she misses you.”

Faith’s guidance to incoming freshmen hinges upon not being scared to try new things, while also acknowledging that change is an inherently scary part of the college experience. Yet as Faith explains, someone starting school will be surrounded by other students also going through major changes, and they should try and enjoy the ride.

